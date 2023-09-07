Apple Maps ətraflı şəhər təcrübəsi ilə çevrilir

Apple Maps, once plagued with map data inaccuracies and blunders, is undergoing a major transformation with its detailed city experience (DCE). This update aims to position Apple Maps as a competitor to Google Maps. The rollout of the DCE has been gradual but shows promising progress worldwide. Apple continues to bring the update to more users, and it is expected to announce further expansion during the upcoming iPhone launch event.

Apple’s journey to improve its mapping platform began with several acquisitions starting in 2009. The company invested billions of dollars in acquiring companies like Placebase, Poly9, and C3 Technologies, among others. These acquisitions laid the foundation for Apple Maps but still relied on third-party mapping data, with TomTom being a significant partner.

To prioritize user privacy and gain more control over its maps, Apple decided to develop its own mapping solutions. The introduction of the DCE in September 2021 marked a significant milestone in this endeavor. Initially, the DCE was available in four locations: London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area. However, Apple has been gradually expanding access to more regions.

The DCE offers an array of features that enhance the mapping experience. It includes highly detailed maps with information such as trees, sidewalks, crosswalks, and building entrances. These rich details provide a comprehensive view of a specific location. Additionally, the DCE introduces a dark mode with a moonlit glow that automatically activates at dusk, along with elevation details, road labels, and traffic lights. The driving experience is improved with turn lanes, bus lanes, and an upgraded lane guidance system. Apple Maps also incorporates incident reporting and a feature called Look Around, which offers high-resolution street-level imagery.

Apple’s commitment to improving its maps does not stop with the DCE. The company is expected to announce further updates during the iPhone event, including offline maps and features designed for electric vehicles.

Overall, the detailed city experience on Apple Maps aims to provide users with a comprehensive and user-friendly navigation experience. With its continuous expansion and new features, Apple is positioning itself as a strong competitor in the mapping software domain.

Mənbə:

– Apple Maps: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_Maps