The use of digital technology in warfare has revolutionized military capabilities, allowing for more precise and coordinated attacks. However, these same technologies come with significant vulnerabilities that can be exploited by malicious actors. As the United States continues to rely on digital capabilities, it must work to protect itself from potential attacks that could disrupt military operations.

Modern armies, including that of the United States, heavily depend on digital capabilities for navigation, command and control, logistics, intelligence, and targeting. The collection, storage, and dissemination of data through information technologies enable these essential functions. However, if these data were to be commandeered and exploited, it could have devastating consequences for military operations.

The risks associated with digital warfare are particularly pronounced in the context of war. Countries and organizations are developing new capabilities in digital warfare, each with the potential to cause more destruction. If the United States does not take steps to insulate itself from these attacks, it could face a crippling assault that would severely hamper its military capabilities.

Digital technologies have indeed transformed warfare, allowing for precision-guided munitions and the creation of networks of sensors and shooters. These capabilities were demonstrated during the Gulf War, where the United States’ use of smart weapons and advanced communication systems contributed to its victory. Today, digitized warfare is the norm, with drones, cybertheft, and digital espionage becoming prominent features of conflicts.

However, these digital capabilities are also susceptible to various types of attacks. Early warning satellites could be deceived, compromising nuclear deterrence. Preemptive electromagnetic assaults and cyberattacks could disable air defenses, paving the way for a nuclear strike. Infrastructure such as transmitter stations and cables are vulnerable targets, while supply chain risks can paralyze militaries if access to microchips is disrupted.

The reliance on digital technology also poses significant risks in intelligence gathering. Large amounts of sensitive information are stored, processed, and transmitted digitally, providing advantages to states that invest in data collection and analysis. However, poorly secured digital data storage can lead to breaches, as seen in the 2015 cyberattack on the Office of Personnel Management. Additionally, internal threats exist, as evidenced by Edward Snowden’s theft of classified information.

Ukraine’s conflict with Russia highlights the tensions between the necessity of digital technology and its vulnerabilities. While technologies such as GPS-guided artillery and small drones have given Ukraine an advantage, Russian cyberattacks and jamming techniques have hindered their effectiveness. Ukraine and other countries seeking to enhance their digital warfare capabilities must find ways to make these systems less vulnerable.

Finding a balance between leveraging digital technology and mitigating risks is challenging but necessary. The United States cannot reject digital technologies wholesale nor can it guarantee absolute security. Investments in redundancy and limiting the involvement of foreign technology companies in the defense supply chain have been proposed, but little progress has been made.

Protecting the United States’ digital capabilities in warfare requires comprehensive strategies that address vulnerabilities and ensure resilience. As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for policymakers to guide the development of effective measures to safeguard the nation’s military operations.

Mənbə:

– Source Article Title: “Digital Warfare’s Achilles’ Heel”

– Source: Foreign Affairs

– Author: Michael Horowitz and Paul Scharre