Amy, the US National Paracyling Champion and para-triathlete, is facing a difficult battle against the degenerative disease ‘uveitis,’ which continues to diminish her vision. Knowing that her sight will inevitably be taken away from her, Amy decided to create a bucket list of experiences she wants to see before that happens. One of the items on her list was to ride an Irish horse in Ireland, and serendipitously, she found herself in Ireland last week to speak at a conference on eye care.

Thanks to Kieran Morrin and his team at Country Cottage Stables in Enniskerry, Amy’s dream became a reality. They provided her with Baby Frodo, a stunning Connemara pony known for its beauty, remarkable enough to have its own Instagram page. The day of the ride, the weather turned unusually sunny and dry, bestowing upon Amy incredible views of the lush greenery, Wicklow hills, and the magnificent Powerscourt Waterfall in full flow. Amy joyfully expressed her gratitude on Instagram, relishing the picturesque memories that will stay with her forever.

Reflecting upon why she added this particular experience to her bucket list, Amy explained that her deep fascination with rural Ireland and horseback riding originated from her childhood. Growing up, her Irish best friend Pippa introduced her to the wonders of Connemara ponies. Amy was captivated by the allure of galloping across green fields, jumping over hedges and stone walls. However, her vision loss at the age of 22 put those dreams on hold.

Kieran, who had never worked with a blind rider before, took extra precautions by lining up students as out riders. With her limited central vision, the only challenge Amy faced was low hanging branches, which her attentive companions skillfully helped her navigate. Amy praised Kieran for his expertise, kindness, and for making her feel incredibly welcome throughout the experience.

Looking back, Amy found inspiration in the history of horse riding in the UK and Ireland, including England’s Grand National and the story of National Velvet, a book and subsequent film about a young girl who defied societal norms by participating in the Grand National. Amy’s own determination shines through as she adapts to the challenges of her degenerative disease. After transitioning from triathlon to track cycling due to her health, she now diligently trains for the US Paralympics qualifiers in February.

Despite the obstacles she faces, Amy’s recent trip to Wicklow exceeded all expectations, leaving her filled with joy and mesmerized by the beauty of the Irish countryside. Her adventure serves as a testament to the power of pursuing dreams and savoring every treasured moment, even in the face of adversity.

