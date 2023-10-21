Şəhər həyatı

Beynəlxalq Ay Gecəsini Müşahidə Edin 2023: Baxmağa Dəyər Səmavi Hadisə

ByRobert Endryu

Oct 21, 2023
This weekend, on Saturday, October 21, millions of people around the world will gather outside to witness the beauty of our natural satellite, the moon. This annual event, known as International Observe the Moon Night, is actively promoted by NASA and has more than 3,000 registered events in North America alone.

The reason behind this particular timing is the current phase of the moon, which is the first quarter. This phase is often considered the best time to observe the moon as it is bright but not too bright, making it perfect for stargazers. Additionally, this phase offers a unique opportunity to witness some of the moon’s most breathtaking sights.

For those unsure of what to look for, NASA has provided downloadable moon maps for each hemisphere. These maps highlight the major lunar mare, which are dark patches covering about one-sixth of the moon’s surface. Although they are referred to as “seas”, these areas are actually basalt plains that were formed by lava flows following asteroid impacts.

While the naked eye can easily spot the dark patches, using binoculars can enhance the experience. By focusing on the moon’s terminator, the line separating the dark side from the light side, observers can witness the play of shadows, revealing craters and mountain ridges. The southern part of the moon is particularly mountainous, offering a fascinating terrain to explore.

The International Observe the Moon Night also provides a perfect opportunity to revisit mankind’s historic moon landing. On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong famously declared: “Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.” The landing site, known as the Sea of Tranquility (Mare Tranquillitatis), is easily identifiable on this night. Other Apollo mission landing sites are also visible, but some may be within the lunar night during this event.

In addition to observing the moon on this special night, NASA will broadcast a two-hour live stream on NASA TV at 7 p.m. EDT. This broadcast aims to unite people globally in celebrating lunar observation, science, and exploration while promoting NASA’s lunar science and exploration programs.

So, if you find yourself outside this weekend, take a moment to gaze at the moon and appreciate the wonders of our celestial neighbor. And mark your calendars for next year’s International Observe the Moon Night, set to take place on September 14, 2024.

Mənbə:
– NASA’s International Observe the Moon Night – https://moon.nasa.gov/observe-the-moon/annual-event/international-observe-the-moon-night/
– NASA’s Moon Maps – https://moon.nasa.gov/resources/240/moon-map/
– NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio: Apollo Landing Sites – https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13812

