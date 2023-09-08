Buzda qalan kiçik hava kabarcıkları buzlaqların əriməsini sürətləndirir, alimlər kəşf ediblər

A recent study conducted by scientists has revealed that pressurized air bubbles trapped in ice are playing a significant role in accelerating the decline of glaciers. During the melting process, billions of these bubbles burst into the water, causing turbulent currents that bring warm water into contact with the ice. This phenomenon is particularly observed in tidewater glaciers, which release large quantities of ice into the sea.

Glaciologist Erin Pettit and her team at Oregon State University conducted the study in Alaska, where the glaciers are losing over 70 billion tons of ice each year. This loss contributes to rising sea levels globally. The researchers discovered that the tiny air bubbles cause the ice in tidewater glaciers to melt at a faster rate. As the ice melts, the rising bubbles pull water up more quickly, resulting in a six-fold increase in the flow speed compared to bubble-free ice.

The study suggests that the impact of these bubbles on glacial melting could have serious consequences. The findings not only improve our understanding of climate change but could also explain the decline in the abundance of seals in certain Alaskan fjords.

Glaciers are found to be filled with millions of tiny air bubbles, compressed to up to 20 times the pressure of the Earth’s atmosphere. These bubbles are created as snow accumulates over thousands of years and compresses into ice. Pettit’s team harvested bubble-rich ice from a tidewater glacier called Xeitl Sít’ in Tlingit and observed its melting in a fish tank filled with seawater. The glacial ice melted 2.25 times faster than bubble-free ice due to the rising currents caused by the presence of bubbles.

The study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, provides insights into the “snap, crackle, and pop” sounds recorded near glaciers. These noises were found to be the result of air bubbles popping out of the melting ice. The research suggests that the bubbles mix the boundary layer of cold water that typically insulates the glacial ice from the warmer water, ultimately exposing the ice to warmer oceans.

Further research is required to understand the extent of the impact of these bubbles on glaciers in other regions, such as Antarctica. However, the findings highlight the urgent need to address the accelerating decline of glaciers and the significant role these tiny air bubbles play in the process.

Mənbə:

Oreqon Dövlət Universiteti

Təbiət Geoscience