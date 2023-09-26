Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Ulduzların və Planetlərin yaranmasına dair yeni anlayışlar: Üçlü Ulduz Sisteminin Müşahidələri

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 26, 2023
Ulduzların və Planetlərin yaranmasına dair yeni anlayışlar: Üçlü Ulduz Sisteminin Müşahidələri

Astronomers, including Professor Jaehan Bae from the University of Florida, have made significant progress in understanding the formation of stars and the complexities of planet formation. In a study, the researchers observed and analyzed spiral arms feeding young stars in a developing triple stellar system, shedding light on the processes of star and planet formation.

The team made a significant discovery when they observed three large spiral arms distributing materials to early-stage stars, known as protostars, in the developing triple stellar system. These spiral arms, called “streamers,” provide the necessary materials for the young stars to grow by absorbing gas. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, offer valuable insights into the origins of these streamers.

Understanding the formation of multiple stellar systems has been a challenge for scientists. Most stars in the galaxy form in multiples, unlike our Sun. There are different theoretical models explaining the formation of multiple stellar systems, but the exact mechanisms have not been fully understood.

To study the forming system, the research team used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), an array of radio telescopes. As a theorist, Professor Bae played a crucial role in interpreting the observed data and connecting it with theoretical models. Computer simulations conducted as part of the study supported the observed data, showing remarkable agreement between the simulations and observations.

The team’s research opens up new avenues for investigating star and planet formation. In the future, they plan to observe other forming multiple stellar systems to determine if the observed triple stellar system is an anomaly or a common occurrence. This will provide important constraints on our understanding of star formation processes.

By studying the early stages of multiple star formation, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of stars and planets in general.

Reference: “Triple spiral arms of a triple protostar system imaged in molecular lines” by Jeong-Eun Lee, Tomoaki Matsumoto, Hyun-Jeong Kim, Seokho Lee, Daniel Harsono, Jaehan Bae, Neal J. Evans II, Shu-ichiro Inutsuka, Minho Choi, Ken’ichi Tatematsu, Jae-Joon Lee, and Daniel Jaffe, The Astrophysical Journal.

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Elm

Günəş tutulmaları və onların Yerin ionosferinə təsiri

Sep 26, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Tədqiqatçılar DNT analizindən istifadə edərək Anqola Namib səhrasında itirilmiş icmaları yenidən kəşf ediblər

Sep 26, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

Mənfi təzyiqli mayelərin öyrənilməsi üçün yeni metod işlənib hazırlanıb

Sep 26, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

Elm

Günəş tutulmaları və onların Yerin ionosferinə təsiri

Sep 26, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Tədqiqatçılar DNT analizindən istifadə edərək Anqola Namib səhrasında itirilmiş icmaları yenidən kəşf ediblər

Sep 26, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Mənfi təzyiqli mayelərin öyrənilməsi üçün yeni metod işlənib hazırlanıb

Sep 26, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Antarktika dəniz buzu, vəhşi təbiəti təhlükə altına alan və qlobal istiləşməni sürətləndirərək rekord həddə çatdı

Sep 26, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər