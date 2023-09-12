Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

SpaceX daha bir Starlink peyk partiyasını buraxacaq

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 12, 2023
SpaceX daha bir Starlink peyk partiyasını buraxacaq

SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites, scheduled to take place early Tuesday. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:57 a.m. EDT. The launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX’s website, with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This will be the 11th launch and landing for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which is expected to return to Earth and land on the company’s droneship in the Pacific Ocean about 8.5 minutes after launch. The Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the Starlink satellites approximately 62 minutes after liftoff.

As of now, there are already over 4,600 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX plans to increase this number to as many as 42,000 in the future. The Starlink constellation aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved areas.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 64th for this year, surpassing its record-setting 61 launches from the previous year. The company has been at the forefront of space missions in 2023, with the majority of its launches dedicated to expanding its Starlink megaconstellation.

References:
– Mənbə Məqalə: [Mənbə Məqalənin Başlığını daxil edin]
– Jonathan McDowell’s website: [Website URL]

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Elm

CRISPR-ə Daha Təhlükəsiz Alternativ: Yapon Tədqiqatçıları Daha Az İstenmeyen Mutasiyalarla Yeni Gen Redaktə Texnikasını Hazırlayırlar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

2023-cü ilin Astronomiya Fotoqrafının Qalibləri

Sep 16, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

Ukrayna ilə bağlı gərginlik fonunda Rusiya və ABŞ astronavtları Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyaya yaxınlaşıblar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Elm

CRISPR-ə Daha Təhlükəsiz Alternativ: Yapon Tədqiqatçıları Daha Az İstenmeyen Mutasiyalarla Yeni Gen Redaktə Texnikasını Hazırlayırlar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Cazibədar Hökmdarlıq Dünyasını yaşayın

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Gələn il Samsung Galaxy Ring-in debüt edəcəyi şayiələr var

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiya ABŞ və Rusiya arasında əməkdaşlığı davam etdirir

Sep 16, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər