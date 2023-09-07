SpaceX 21 Starlink peykinin buraxılışı ilə yeni rekorda imza atıb

SpaceX has achieved yet another milestone by setting a new launch record. On September 3, the company successfully deployed 21 of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit. This marked SpaceX’s 62nd orbital mission of the year, breaking their previous record set in 2022.

The launch took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off at 10:47 p.m. EDT. Following a successful liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth as planned, touching down on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean. Remarkably, this particular booster has now completed its 10th launch and landing.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9’s upper stage continued its journey to deploy the 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) approximately 65 minutes after liftoff. These satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to create a global high-speed internet network accessible from anywhere on Earth.

In addition to the satellite launch, SpaceX had reason to celebrate as they safely brought back the four astronauts from their Crew-6 mission. The Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, departed from the International Space Station (ISS) and splashed down in the ocean off the Florida coast, concluding their journey that began in March.

SpaceX’s CEO, Elon Musk, recognized the team’s achievements, highlighting that if the mission went well, SpaceX would surpass last year’s flight count. He also noted that SpaceX has delivered approximately 80% of all Earth payload mass to orbit in 2023, reaffirming their position as a global leader in space transportation.

