SpaceX, NASA-nın Psyche Asteroid Missiyası ərəfəsində Falcon Heavy raketini sınaqdan keçirdi

Qabriel Bota

Oct 2, 2023
SpaceX has successfully conducted a “static fire” test of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test involved briefly igniting the rocket’s 27 first-stage engines while the vehicle remained anchored to the launch pad. This test was a crucial step in preparing the Falcon Heavy for its upcoming mission to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid probe.

The Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed for a year but is now on track for an October 12th launch. The probe is set to embark on a long journey to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, where it will study the mysterious metallic object called Psyche. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, providing valuable insights into planet formation and the early days of the solar system.

The Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, has previously flown seven times before, with its most recent launch taking place in July. However, the mission to Psyche will mark the rocket’s first mission for NASA.

The success of this test brings SpaceX one step closer to its goal of revolutionizing space travel and exploration. With the capabilities of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX aims to make space more accessible and affordable, opening up new opportunities for scientific research and commercial ventures.

A protoplanet is a large celestial body that is in the process of becoming a planet.

By Qabriel Bota

