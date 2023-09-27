Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

NASA astronavtı və rus kosmonavtları kosmosda uzun müddət qaldıqdan sonra Yerə qayıdırlar

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 27, 2023
NASA astronavtı və rus kosmonavtları kosmosda uzun müddət qaldıqdan sonra Yerə qayıdırlar

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight as a result of the extended stay. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan using a Soyuz capsule that was rushed as a replacement. Their original ride had been hit by space junk and lost all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, their stay was extended to 371 days. This means that Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Mark Vande Hei, who previously held NASA’s endurance record for a single spaceflight. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight, which was set in the mid-1990s at 437 days.

The Soyuz capsule that brought Rubio and the cosmonauts back was a replacement launched in February. It is believed that their original capsule was damaged by space junk, causing a cooling system failure. This posed a risk of dangerous overheating for both the capsule and its occupants. As a result, the empty capsule was returned to Earth while the crew waited for a new Soyuz capsule to be launched. The replacements for the crew finally arrived nearly two weeks ago.

Rubio noted that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than he expected. He missed important family milestones during his mission. However, he may hold on to his new record for a while, as NASA currently has no plans for more yearlong space missions.

<p-Sources: The Associated Press

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Elm

OSIRIS-REx asteroid nümunə qutusu XNUMX ildə ilk dəfə açılıb

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Bu Həftənin Məhsul Ayı: İlin Son Super Ayı

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Stronsium titan sulfidi ilə rekord qıran ikiqat refraksiyaya nail olmaq

Sep 27, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Elm

OSIRIS-REx asteroid nümunə qutusu XNUMX ildə ilk dəfə açılıb

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Bu Həftənin Məhsul Ayı: İlin Son Super Ayı

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Stronsium titan sulfidi ilə rekord qıran ikiqat refraksiyaya nail olmaq

Sep 27, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Bərpa Olunan Enerji və Karbon Anbarı üçün Zavod Transformasiyasının Təkmilləşdirilməsi

Sep 27, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər