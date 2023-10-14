Şəhər həyatı

“Od üzüyü”: Təbiətin əzəmətinin valehedici nümayişi

ByQabriel Bota

Oct 14, 2023
A “ring of fire” has made its stunning appearance as the annular solar eclipse graces the skies above Albuquerque, New Mexico. This mesmerizing event, known as the annular eclipse, occurs when the Moon partially obscures the Sun, creating a celestial ring effect that captivates the eyes and hearts of spectators.

Enthusiasts and skywatchers have the privilege of witnessing this captivating phenomenon, as they observe the alignment of the Moon and the Sun, casting a mesmerizing shadow across the sunlit skies. The annular eclipse’s unique and awe-inspiring display serves as a reminder of the wonders of the cosmos and the majestic beauty of nature.

The term “annular eclipse” refers to a type of solar eclipse where the Moon appears smaller than the Sun, creating a luminous ring, or “ring of fire,” around the silhouette of the Moon. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon fully blocks the Sun, the annular eclipse offers a breathtaking visual experience as the fiery rim of the Sun remains visible around the Moon.

These celestial events provide an opportunity for astronomers, photographers, and sky enthusiasts to engage in observing and capturing the beauty of the natural world. The annular solar eclipse is a reminder of the vastness and intricacy of our universe, igniting a sense of wonder and inspiring a deeper appreciation for the marvels of the cosmos.

By Qabriel Bota

