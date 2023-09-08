Şəhər həyatı

Qədim insan əcdadları tərəfindən hazırlanmış daş kürəciklər, araşdırma tapıntıları

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 8, 2023
Scientists have analyzed stone artifacts dating back 1.4 million years to discover that our early human ancestors intentionally crafted nearly 600 stone spheroids. These ball-shaped stones, or ‘spheroids’, have been found in prehistoric sites worldwide. For decades, archaeologists have debated whether these stones were intentionally shaped or were accidental byproducts of tool-making. The recent study, published in Royal Society Open Science, used cutting-edge 3D analysis software to measure surface angles, determine surface curvature levels, and pinpoint the center of mass of these objects.

The analysis of 150 limestone spheroids from the ancient site of ‘Ubeidiya’ in northern Israel showed that our early ancestors had the ability to conceptualize a sphere in their minds and deliberately shape the stones to match. The stones exhibited rough surfaces consistent with handcrafting and approached near-perfect spherical forms. This level of precision suggests that early hominins possessed remarkable planning and dexterity skills. The purpose of these spheroids remains unclear, but they may have served as projectiles or held some artistic symbolism.

The study’s findings offer valuable insights into the cognitive processes and craftsmanship abilities of ancient artisans. By applying this 3D analysis method to even older artifacts, such as those dating back up to 2 million years, researchers could further explore what our ancestors were capable of. The intentional shaping of these spheroids could represent the earliest evidence of hominins imposing symmetrical geometry on their tools. Understanding the intentional creation of these stone spheroids provides a deeper understanding of the complex cognitive abilities of early hominins and their artistic inclinations.

Source: Royal Society Open Science, National Museum of Natural History in Paris

