Tədqiqatçılar Kvant Kompüterində Quantum Spin-Glass vəziyyətini kəşf etdilər

Researchers at Cornell University have made a surprising discovery while studying quantum algorithms and error correction strategies in quantum computing. They uncovered the presence of a quantum state called a “quantum spin-glass,” which exhibits both disorder and rigidity. This state is analogous to the properties of window glass at the microscopic level, where its atoms are both disordered like a liquid and rigid like a solid.

The team of researchers, led by Professor Erich Mueller, found that certain random sequences of incompatible measurements of qubits in a quantum computer resulted in the formation of a quantum spin-glass. This implies that certain types of information are automatically protected within quantum algorithms that possess the characteristics of this model.

The research, titled “Subsystem Symmetry, Spin-glass Order, and Criticality From Random Measurements in a Two-dimensional Bacon-Shor Circuit,” was published in Physical Review B. The lead author of the study is Vaibhav Sharma, a doctoral student in physics.

In their research, the team focused on studying random algorithms to understand universal features of quantum algorithms that transcend any specific algorithm. They discovered that certain classes of algorithms exhibit hidden spin-glass order and are now exploring other forms of hidden order, which could lead to a new taxonomy of quantum states.

Professor Mueller’s research aims to develop strategies for error correction in quantum computers to protect the qubits from environmental noise. Similar to error-correcting codes used in classical computers, redundancy is essential for error correction in quantum computing. The discovery of spin-glass order in their study provides insights into the use of subsystem codes to simplify error detection and correction in quantum processors.

While the team initially set out to study random algorithms to uncover general properties, they stumbled upon the existence of spin-glass order, suggesting the presence of hidden information that could be harnessed for computing purposes in the future.

Mənbə:

– Physical Review B (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.108.024205)