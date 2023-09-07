Tədqiqat THC-O-Asetatın əhəmiyyətli psixodelik təcrübələrə səbəb olmadığını tapır

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University at Buffalo has found that THC-O-acetate, a cannabinoid derived from delta-8 THC, does not induce significant psychedelic experiences. Despite increasing popularity and claims about its psychedelic effects similar to LSD or psilocybin mushrooms, the study warns of potential health concerns with THC-O-acetate due to its acetate composition, which can produce toxic gas when heated and potential contamination in products.

The cannabis plant contains roughly 100 cannabinoids or chemical compounds, many of which remain unexplored by science. The most well-known cannabinoids, THC and CBD, have undergone extensive research. However, a variety of other cannabinoids, including THC-O-acetate, are swiftly emerging in the market.

THC-O-acetate is a semi-synthetic compound derived from delta-8 THC. It has garnered attention due to claims that it produces psychedelic effects. However, the study conducted by the researchers at the University at Buffalo found that THC-O-acetate does not have significant psychedelic effects.

The study surveyed nearly 300 participants who used THC-O-acetate and asked them to report their experiences. The results showed that 79% of participants responded that THC-O-acetate is “not at all” or “a little” of a psychedelic experience. Additionally, participants’ responses were significantly below the threshold for a complete mystical experience.

The most prominent experiences reported by the participants were moderate relaxation, euphoria, and pain relief. The study suggests that the reported psychedelic experiences may be due to expectations based on what users have heard or read, intense highs that were mistaken for psychedelic effects, or potential contaminants in the product.

The researchers warn of potential health risks associated with THC-O-acetate, including the production of toxic gas when heated and potential contamination in products. They advise caution as THC-O-acetate gains increased interest in the market.

Mənbə:

– University at Buffalo: Study Examines Alleged Psychedelic Effects of THC-O-Acetate

– Journal of Psychoactive Drugs: Psychedelic Effects of THC-O-Acetate?