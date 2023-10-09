Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Antarktidanın üstündə böyüyən ozon dəliyi

ByRobert Endryu

Oct 9, 2023
Antarktidanın üstündə böyüyən ozon dəliyi

A new study reveals that the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica has reached a size almost three times larger than Brazil. This assessment was made after analyzing satellite data from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. The observations indicate that the gap may have been caused by the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano early in 2022, which released significant amounts of water vapor into the air.

Experts believe that the presence of water vapor could have resulted in the formation of polar stratospheric clouds. These clouds are where chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) can react and accelerate ozone depletion, according to Antje Inness, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

The current size of the ozone hole spans approximately 26 million square kilometers, making it one of the largest on record. The last recorded instance of a similarly significant ozone hole occurred in 2000 when it reached around 28.4 million square kilometers in area.

The size of the ozone-depleting area varies throughout the year, typically peaking between August and October. During mid-September and mid-October, the hole is at its largest, primarily due to the rise in temperatures in the southern hemisphere. These warmer conditions result in increased ozone depletion.

Ozone is a naturally occurring gas that forms a protective layer in Earth’s atmosphere, shielding us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. However, the discovery of an ozone hole above Antarctica in 1985 revealed the negative impacts of human activities using substances like CFCs on the depletion of the ozone layer. Since then, stringent regulations have been put in place to ban ozone-depleting substances, and the ozone hole is closely monitored.

Mənbə:
– European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite data
– Antje Inness, Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service senior scientist
- Space.com

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Elm

Yeni Zelandiyanın dərinliklərində gizlənmiş okean sirli zəlzələləri izah edə bilər

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Vəhşi bitkilərdə genetik köçürmələrin sirri, genetik cəhətdən dəyişdirilmiş bitkilərə dair ipuçlarını saxlaya bilər

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Qovaq yarpaqlarının inkişafının genetik tənzimləyici şəbəkəsinin təhlili

Oct 9, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

Elm

Yeni Zelandiyanın dərinliklərində gizlənmiş okean sirli zəlzələləri izah edə bilər

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Vəhşi bitkilərdə genetik köçürmələrin sirri, genetik cəhətdən dəyişdirilmiş bitkilərə dair ipuçlarını saxlaya bilər

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Qovaq yarpaqlarının inkişafının genetik tənzimləyici şəbəkəsinin təhlili

Oct 9, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Kosmik İnternetin Tərkibi: Qaranlıq Materiya, Qaz və Qalaktikalar

Oct 9, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər