Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Yeni CRISPR əsaslı gen redaktə aləti genetik terapiyada inqilab edə bilər

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 29, 2023
Yeni CRISPR əsaslı gen redaktə aləti genetik terapiyada inqilab edə bilər

A team of researchers has developed a new gene-editing tool that has the potential to revolutionize genetic therapies for patients with genetic disorders. The tool, an enzyme called AsCas12f, has been modified to be one-third the size of the commonly used Cas9 enzyme, without sacrificing effectiveness. This compact size allows for more efficient delivery of the enzyme into living cells.

The researchers used cryogenic electron microscopy to analyze the structure of AsCas12f and engineer the modified version. By creating a library of possible mutations and combining selected ones, they engineered an enzyme with 10 times more editing ability than the original unmutated type.

The success of the engineered AsCas12f has been demonstrated in animal trials, where it was paired with other genes and administered to live mice. The results showed that the modified enzyme has the potential to be used in human gene therapies, including the treatment of diseases such as hemophilia.

One of the advantages of AsCas12f is that it is one of the most compact Cas enzymes discovered to date. The smaller size allows for more efficient packaging into carrier viruses, such as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), which are commonly used for gene therapy delivery. Additionally, AsCas12f maintains its activity and efficiency, making it a promising alternative to the larger Cas9 enzyme.

The researchers acknowledge that there are numerous potential combinations for engineering an even more effective AsCas12f gene-editing system. Further research using computational modeling or machine learning could help identify the optimal mutations for future improvements.

In conclusion, the development of this new CRISPR-based gene-editing tool offers new possibilities for more efficient and effective genetic therapies. The smaller size of AsCas12f allows for improved delivery and reduces the limitations of larger enzymes. With further research and development, this tool could lead to better treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

Mənbə:
– “Structural and experimental analysis of AsCas12f reveals unique molecular features and unprecedented genome-editing activity.” Cell, 2023.
– “Scientists Engineer New Gene-Editing Tool.” University of Tokyo, 2023.

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Elm

Güclü Lazer Sahələrindən istifadə edərək Mayelərdə Elektron Dinamikasını Anlamaq

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

NASA-nın Perseverance Rover tozla dolu Mars qasırğasını çəkir

Sep 29, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

İsveçrəli saatsaz saatda ən çox meteorit əlavə edilməsinə görə Ginnesin Rekordlar Kitabına düşüb

Sep 29, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Elm

Güclü Lazer Sahələrindən istifadə edərək Mayelərdə Elektron Dinamikasını Anlamaq

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

NASA-nın Perseverance Rover tozla dolu Mars qasırğasını çəkir

Sep 29, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

İsveçrəli saatsaz saatda ən çox meteorit əlavə edilməsinə görə Ginnesin Rekordlar Kitabına düşüb

Sep 29, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Stoke Space-in Hopper Raket Prototipi Uğurlu Uçuş Testini Nümayiş etdirir

Sep 29, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər