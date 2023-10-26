Xəritəçəkmə Alətləri Marsda yeraltı su buzlarının sirlərini açır

Refined mapping techniques are shedding new light on the presence of subsurface water ice on Mars, offering valuable insights for future robotic and human missions to the Red Planet.

Scientists involved in NASA’s Mars Subsurface Water Ice Mapping (SWIM) project have generated three detailed maps that reveal the distribution of ice at various depths. By utilizing data from the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the team was able to refine their mapping techniques and gain a clearer understanding of where subsurface ice is present.

The maps, which depict ice at depths of zero to one meter, one to five meters, and deeper than five meters, serve as a crucial tool for mission planners and scientists. The information collected can be used to identify potential landing sites for future missions to study shallow ice and facilitate resource extraction for life support and fuel generation.

“Our maps are also important for future landed missions, both robotic and human. Mission planners looking to study shallow ice can use our maps as part of their landing site selections,” explains Nathaniel Putzig, one of the co-principal investigators on the SWIM project.

These maps also have additional significance in the realm of exobiology studies. Ice on Mars not only acts as a valuable resource for sustaining human life but could also play a role in preserving potential biosignatures of ancient life. The ice could shield these delicate signatures from harmful ionizing radiation, making them more susceptible to detection by future missions.

The discovery of “polygon terrain” is another compelling finding resulting from the mapping efforts. In these regions, subsurface ice expands and contracts seasonally, causing the formation of distinct polygonal cracks on the Martian surface. The observation of these cracks extending around fresh impact craters indicates the presence of hidden ice beneath the surface.

