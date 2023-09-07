Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

NASA-nın Pareidolia Şəkli: Beynimiz İllüziyalar Yaradanda

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 7, 2023
NASA-nın Pareidolia Şəkli: Beynimiz İllüziyalar Yaradanda

NASA has shared a captivating new image that showcases a peculiar phenomenon called pareidolia. The picture, which was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, reveals shapes in space that resemble familiar objects such as animals or human faces.

Pareidolia, derived from the Greek words para (“wrong”) and eidōlon (“image” or “form”), refers to the tendency of the human brain to perceive meaningful patterns or objects from random or vague stimuli. Essentially, our brains attempt to make sense of what our eyes see by creating something that isn’t actually there.

In this specific image, viewers might perceive the appearance of a horse or dragon floating through the cosmos. However, it’s important to note that these shapes are merely illusions created by the human brain, as opposed to physical objects present in space.

This phenomenon is not limited to space images; it occurs in everyday life as well. For example, seeing shapes in clouds or finding familiar patterns in inanimate objects are common manifestations of pareidolia.

Pareidolia is a fascinating quirk of human perception that provides insight into how our brains interpret and process visual information. While it can lead to captivating and whimsical interpretations of the world around us, it is crucial to remain aware that these perceptions are products of our own minds and not objective reality.

Mənbə:
– NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
– Pareidolia: an article by Scientific American.

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Elm

Cape Canaveral Kosmik Qüvvələr Stansiyası arxa-arxaya buraxılışlara hazırlaşır

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

C/2023 P1 Nişimura kometası: Nadir Göy Hadisəsi

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

DNT-nin 3D formasının xərçəngə səbəb olan mutasiyalara təsiri

Sep 7, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

eBay Şəkillərdən məhsul siyahıları yaratmaq üçün süni intellekt alətini təqdim edir

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Cape Canaveral Kosmik Qüvvələr Stansiyası arxa-arxaya buraxılışlara hazırlaşır

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

C/2023 P1 Nişimura kometası: Nadir Göy Hadisəsi

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

DNT-nin 3D formasının xərçəngə səbəb olan mutasiyalara təsiri

Sep 7, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər