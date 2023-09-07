Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

“MOXIE” Marsda Uğurla Oksigen Yaradır

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
“MOXIE” Marsda Uğurla Oksigen Yaradır

NASA’s Perseverance rover has completed its final run of generating oxygen using the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE). The device has proven to be a successful technology for extracting oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, with potential applications for future astronauts on Mars.

MOXIE has generated a total of 122 grams of oxygen since Perseverance landed on Mars in 2021. The device exceeded expectations, producing 12 grams of oxygen per hour at 98% purity or better. On its 16th run, MOXIE produced 9.8 grams of oxygen. The successful operations of MOXIE have provided valuable insights into the feasibility of extracting oxygen on Mars.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy stated, “MOXIE’s impressive performance shows that it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere – oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts.” The ability to produce oxygen on Mars is crucial for supporting long-term lunar presence, establishing a lunar economy, and eventually enabling human exploration of Mars.

MOXIE operates by using an electrochemical process, separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules in Mars’ thin atmosphere. The produced oxygen is analyzed for purity and quantity. This technology has applications beyond producing breathable air, as it could potentially serve as a source of rocket propellant. Instead of carrying large quantities of oxygen from Earth, future astronauts could rely on in-situ resource utilization to obtain the necessary resources from Mars.

MOXIE has served as a flagship technology demonstration, influencing the growing field of space resources and inspiring other future technologies. The next step for NASA would be to develop a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator similar to MOXIE, as well as a method of storing and liquefying the oxygen.

Overall, MOXIE’s success points to a promising future for generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for sustainable human exploration and resource utilization on the Red Planet.

Mənbə:
– NASA Perseverance Rover Mission
– NASA Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE)

By Mamfo Brescia

Oxşar Post

Elm

Blokçeyni sındırmaq: Bilməli olduğunuz şey

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Terzan 12 Qlobular Klasterdə Ulduzların Görkəmli Görünüşü

Sep 7, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

İnternet dinozavrların yox olması ilə bağlı yanlış təsəvvürlərə reaksiya verir

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

xəbər

How Power Over Ethernet Solutions are Transforming the Tech Industry

Sep 7, 2023 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

New Legendary Two-Handed Axe Coming to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.2

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Mizuno Introduces Two New Golf Balls: RB Max and RB 566

Sep 7, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Neopets Revival: Bringing Back the Magic with Ruffle Flash Emulator

Sep 7, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər