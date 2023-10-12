Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

NASA-nın Metalla Zəngin Asteroidə Səyahəti

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 12, 2023
NASA-nın Metalla Zəngin Asteroidə Səyahəti

Xülasə:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

Mənbə:
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Elm

Astronomlar Super Kütləvi Qara Dəliyin yaxınlığında baş sındıran çoxluqda gənc ulduzları kəşf edirlər

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Yeni Tədqiqatlar Şüurlu Təcrübələrin Hamiləliyin Gec Zamanında Başlamasını Təklif edir

Oct 12, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

Fonon Mühəndisliyi: Flüoressensiya spektrindən kənarda lazerin genişləndirilməsi

Oct 12, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

Elm

Astronomlar Super Kütləvi Qara Dəliyin yaxınlığında baş sındıran çoxluqda gənc ulduzları kəşf edirlər

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Yeni Tədqiqatlar Şüurlu Təcrübələrin Hamiləliyin Gec Zamanında Başlamasını Təklif edir

Oct 12, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Fonon Mühəndisliyi: Flüoressensiya spektrindən kənarda lazerin genişləndirilməsi

Oct 12, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Yerli İnsanlar üçün Günəş tutulmalarının əhəmiyyəti

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər