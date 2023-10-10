Astronavtların Ay kimi şəraitdə məşq etməsinin qorxunc yeni fotoları

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir recently shared photos of herself and another individual undergoing spacesuit training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston. The photos depict the astronauts in a rock yard that has been designed to simulate the conditions of the moon’s surface, complete with lamps and black walls.

In one photo, Meir can be seen exchanging a fist bump with her partner on the simulated lunar landscape. The spacesuits they are wearing are not fully sealed, but rather mockups that allow them to become accustomed to the weight and feel of the actual outfits.

These training exercises are crucial for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the moon during the Artemis 3 mission, expected to take place no earlier than 2025 or 2026. Meir expressed her appreciation for the hard work put in by the training team.

The JSC’s facility is just one of the ways in which astronauts simulate walking on the moon. Another annual exercise called the Joint EVA Test Team (JETT) takes place in Flagstaff, Arizona. During this exercise, astronauts are brought into a desert landscape at night, where lamps replicate the harsh sunlight experienced on the moon during extravehicular activities (EVAs).

This year’s JETT exercise has been delayed until 2024, but the previous year’s edition saw participation from NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Drew Feustel. The Arizona landscape provides similar terrain and geology to the moon, making it an ideal location for training simulations.

While the crew for Artemis 3 has not yet been announced, the Artemis 2 mission, which will orbit the moon, has four assigned astronauts. These include NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The Artemis program aims to include women, people of color, and international astronauts on its missions, and several notable milestones have already been achieved in terms of diversity.

In conclusion, the recent photos shared by Jessica Meir give an eerie glimpse into the training exercises being conducted by NASA astronauts to prepare for future lunar missions. These simulations play a crucial role in ensuring that astronauts are well-prepared for the challenges they will face on the moon’s surface.

Təriflər:

– Artemis program: NASA’s program to land astronauts on the moon

– Extravehicular activity (EVA): Spacewalk

Mənbələr: NASA