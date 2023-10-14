Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Tədqiqatçılar Aydakı magistralların nəqliyyatı gücləndirə biləcəyinə inanırlar

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 14, 2023
Tədqiqatçılar Aydakı magistralların nəqliyyatı gücləndirə biləcəyinə inanırlar

A recent study published in the journal Nature has suggested the possibility of creating highways on the Moon, which could potentially revolutionize transportation on the lunar surface. The study highlights the need for improved infrastructure to support future lunar missions and describes a method for constructing roads and landing pads on the Moon.

The low lunar gravity poses a challenge as the movement of lunar rovers stirs up suspended dust particles, which can have detrimental effects on exploration vehicles. To combat this issue, the study proposes the use of concentrated light as a paving technique for lunar roads.

In the experiment, the researchers utilized a high-power CO2 laser to simulate concentrated sunlight and a lunar regolith analog to replicate the lunar soil. Lunar regolith refers to the rocks and dust that comprise the Moon’s surface layer. By testing different strengths, the team determined the laser intensity that closely resembled sunlight on the Moon.

A significant finding from the study is that it is indeed feasible to manufacture large interlocking tiles directly on the lunar surface. These tiles, when combined, form a road or pavement that would facilitate the movement of lunar rovers. The implementation of such tiles measuring around 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) could significantly reduce the amount of harmful dust that affects equipment.

While the study demonstrates the viability of creating these interlocking tiles, the researchers acknowledge the need to enhance the material’s durability for long-term lunar use. The next phase of research will focus on perfecting the composition of the tiles to ensure their longevity in the challenging lunar environment.

Mənbə:
– Study: Nature
– Lunar Regolith: Science Alert

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Elm

Astronomlar ümid edirlər ki, yeni rəsədxana qaranlıq enerji və qaranlıq maddənin sirlərini həll edəcək

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

NASA-nın Parker Günəş zondu öz sürət rekordunu qıraraq yenidən insan tərəfindən yaradılan ən sürətli obyekt oldu

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

Yeni kəşf genetik qaydalara meydan oxuyur

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Elm

Astronomlar ümid edirlər ki, yeni rəsədxana qaranlıq enerji və qaranlıq maddənin sirlərini həll edəcək

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

NASA-nın Parker Günəş zondu öz sürət rekordunu qıraraq yenidən insan tərəfindən yaradılan ən sürətli obyekt oldu

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Yeni kəşf genetik qaydalara meydan oxuyur

Oct 14, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Təkamülə dair yeni anlayışlar: tarixi meyvə milçək nümunələrinin genom ardıcıllığı

Oct 14, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər