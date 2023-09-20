İnsan çoxalmasında mitoxondrial DNT-nin rolu

This article explores new research that confirms the scientific understanding that mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) is exclusively inherited from the mother. The study, published in the journal Nature Genetics, was a collaboration among Oregon Health & Science University and other institutions.

Previously, it was believed that paternal mtDNA was eliminated after fertilization, but the study found that mature sperm do carry a small number of mitochondria, though they lack intact mtDNA. Researchers also discovered that sperm cells lack a protein essential for mtDNA maintenance. The reason for this exclusion is currently unknown, but it may be related to sperm’s high energy demands during fertilization, which could lead to the accumulation of mtDNA mutations.

In contrast, developing eggs, known as oocytes, primarily rely on surrounding cells for energy and maintain relatively pristine mtDNA. This distinction contributes to the evolutionary advantage of exclusively inheriting maternal mtDNA, as it limits the risk of disease-causing mtDNA mutations in offspring. Mutations in mtDNA can result in fatal disorders affecting organs with high-energy demands, such as the heart, muscle, and brain.

To prevent the transmission of known mtDNA disorders, mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) has been developed. MRT involves replacing mutant mtDNA with healthy mtDNA from donor eggs through in vitro fertilization. However, clinical trials for MRT in the United States are currently restricted, and trials are being conducted in other countries such as the United Kingdom and Greece.

The new discovery regarding the role of mtDNA in sperm maturation and fertilization has important implications for human fertility and germ cell therapy. Understanding the function of proteins involved in mtDNA maintenance may lead to advancements in infertility treatments and assisted reproductive technologies.

Source: ANI | | Posted by Tapatrisha Das, Washington Dc, Sep 20, 2023

Təriflər:

– Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA): The genetic code stored in the mitochondria, which act as the powerplant of every cell in the body.

– Oocyte: A developing egg.

– Mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM): A protein essential for mtDNA maintenance.

– Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT): A method of replacing mutant mtDNA with healthy mtDNA through in vitro fertilization.

