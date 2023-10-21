Şəhər həyatı

Alimlər Yer qabığının altında nəhəng okean gizləndiyini deyir

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 21, 2023
Scientists have made an astonishing discovery: there is a vast ocean hidden beneath the Earth’s crust, containing three times more water than all the oceans on the planet’s surface. The water is stored in a rock called “ringwoodite” located 400 miles underground.

Research published in 2014 revealed that water is stored in the mantle rock in a unique state known as “sponge-like state,” which is neither a liquid, solid, nor gas but rather a fourth state. This discovery opens up the possibility of a whole-Earth water cycle that explains the abundance of liquid water on the planet’s surface.

Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, part of the team behind the findings, explained the significance of ringwoodite, describing it as a “sponge” that can attract hydrogen and trap water. The crystal structure of ringwoodite allows it to absorb a substantial amount of water deep within the mantle, providing a missing link in scientists’ understanding of Earth’s water distribution.

Scientists made this groundbreaking discovery by studying seismic activity and shockwaves generated by earthquakes. Through this analysis, they identified the presence of water in ringwoodite deep beneath the surface. If the rock contains just 1% water, it means there is three times more water underground than in all Earth’s oceans combined.

This discovery of a hidden ocean beneath the Earth’s crust is not the only recent breakthrough in scientific research. Researchers also uncovered an entirely new ecosystem when exploring volcanic crust with an underwater robot. These discoveries emphasize the vastness of unexplored realms on our planet.

Mənbə:
– Scientific paper titled ‘Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle’
- Geofizik Stiv Yakobsen

