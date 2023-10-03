Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Hindistanın ISRO Planning Mars Orbiter Mission-2

ByQabriel Bota

Oct 3, 2023
Hindistanın ISRO Planning Mars Orbiter Mission-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its second mission to Mars, following the success of the first Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan-1) nine years ago. The Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2, will carry four payloads to study various aspects of the red planet.

The payloads on board the spacecraft will include the Mars Orbiter Dust Experiment (MODEX), which will analyze interplanetary dust particles and their distribution on Mars. The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment will measure the density profiles of neutrons and electrons in the Martian atmosphere. The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will analyze solar energy and solar wind particles, aiding in understanding the loss of the planet’s atmosphere. Additionally, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (EFE) will provide data on the plasma environment on Mars.

The MODEX instrument will play a crucial role in understanding the origin and characteristics of interplanetary dust particles on Mars. It will also help confirm the presence of a hypothesized ring around Mars and determine if the interplanetary dust comes from its moons, Phobos and Deimos.

The previous Mangalyaan-1 mission was India’s first successful planetary mission, placing the country as the fourth nation to achieve Martian orbit. It carried five scientific payloads to study the Martian surface, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere.

Sources: ISRO Official, mission documents

Definitions: ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation.

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Elm

İmmunitetin Yaşlanmasını Anlamaq: Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyadan Anlayışlar

Oct 3, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Elm

Otuz il əvvəl: Məxfi missiya Atlantisin Debüt Uçuşu ilə Başlayır

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Avstraliyalı tədqiqatçılar beyin sarsıntısı üçün qan testinin hazırlanmasında irəliləyiş əldə ediblər

Oct 3, 2023 Qabriel Bota

Darıxdın

Elm

İmmunitetin Yaşlanmasını Anlamaq: Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyadan Anlayışlar

Oct 3, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Otuz il əvvəl: Məxfi missiya Atlantisin Debüt Uçuşu ilə Başlayır

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Avstraliyalı tədqiqatçılar beyin sarsıntısı üçün qan testinin hazırlanmasında irəliləyiş əldə ediblər

Oct 3, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

NASA-nın Psixika Missiyası: Metalla zəngin nüvəyə malik maraqlı asteroidi araşdırmaq

Oct 3, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər