Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Yaponiya rentgen teleskopu və Ayın eniş qurğusu ilə raket buraxıb

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 7, 2023
Yaponiya rentgen teleskopu və Ayın eniş qurğusu ilə raket buraxıb

Japan successfully launched a rocket carrying an X-ray telescope and a small lunar lander. The HII-A rocket was launched from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. The rocket put into orbit the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), which will study the origins of the universe by measuring the speed and composition of celestial objects. In collaboration with NASA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will analyze light at different wavelengths, temperature, and shapes of objects in space. This mission is expected to provide insight into the properties of hot plasma, which could have various applications such as wound healing and cleaning the environment. Additionally, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), a lightweight lunar lander, was also on board the rocket. It is set to attempt a landing on the moon early next year.

Japan is currently developing “pinpoint landing technology” for future lunar probes and missions to other planets. The Smart Lander is designed to have more precise landing capabilities, with an intended landing location accuracy within 100 meters (330 feet). This advancement is significant as previous landings have been off by around 10 kilometers (6 miles) or more. Several nations have successfully landed on the moon, including the United States, Russia, China, and India. Japan’s space program has faced recent failures, but this successful launch marks a step toward their goal of sending a Japanese astronaut to the moon. Going to the moon has been a long-standing fascination for humanity, with the U.S. Apollo program’s moon landing in 1969 being a significant milestone.

Mənbə:
– The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Elm

Nadir Kosmik Hədiyyə: Nişimura kometası Yerə səfər edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

Yeni Kəşf: Kiçik Qara Dəlik Yaxınlıqdakı Qalaktikada Günəşə bənzər Ulduzu yeyir

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

Astrofotoqraflar Nişimura kometasının heyrətamiz şəkillərini çəkirlər

Sep 7, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

xəbər

Deep Silver və Starbreeze Studios PAYDAY 3 üçün yeni treyler və ekran görüntülərini buraxdı, Pearl və Joy təqdim etdi

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Mobil Pulun Qananın Banksız Əhalisinə Təsiri

Sep 8, 2023 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Starfield-də Freestar Kollektivinə qoşulmaq: Bələdçi

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Codezero Proqram Təminatının İnkişafını Sürətləndirən Flaqman Məhsulunun İctimai Betasını Başladı

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər