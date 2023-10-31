Rusiya Prezidenti Yeni Kosmik Stansiyanın Planlarını açıqladı, siqnallar ISS-dən uzaqlaşdı

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently unveiled his plans to construct a new Russian space station, signaling a departure from the International Space Station (ISS) and aiming to establish Russia’s own orbital hub. The first segment of the new space station is expected to be fully operational by 2027, giving Russia just four years to complete the construction and rival the ISS.

The decision to build a new space station comes as the 25-year-old ISS approaches its retirement and resources begin to dwindle. As the ISS reaches the end of its lifespan around 2030, Moscow recognizes the need for a replacement to maintain its space capabilities. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has previously displayed a physical model of the proposed space station, nicknamed “Ross,” which bears resemblance to China’s Tiangong post.

Initially, Russia had planned to withdraw from the ISS after 2024 and focus on developing its own orbital station. However, these plans have been revised, and Russia has extended its participation with the ISS until 2028 as a temporary measure. Putin emphasizes the importance of timely action, warning that failure to start large-scale work on the Russian orbital station by 2024 could result in losing the capability to maintain a presence in space.

This move towards independence in space exploration reflects Russia’s desire to reduce its dependence on western countries due to imposed sanctions following the Ukraine crisis. The ISS, established in 1998, has been a collaborative effort between the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan, and 11 European countries. However, NASA has announced its intention to de-orbit the station by 2031, prompting Russia to pursue its own space initiatives.

In addition to the new space station, Putin also expressed his commitment to Russia’s lunar program, despite a recent failed moon landing. Despite setbacks, the lunar mission will continue, and the Russian government remains dedicated to lunar exploration.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Russia planning to build its own space station?

A: Russia aims to reduce dependence on western countries and maintain a presence in space after the retirement of the ISS.

Q: What is the timeline for the new Russian space station?

A: The first segment is expected to be operational by 2027.

Q: What is the current status of the ISS?

A: The ISS is approaching the end of its lifespan and is scheduled for de-orbiting by 2031.

Q: Will Russia continue participating in the ISS?

A: Russia has extended its participation in the ISS until 2028 as a temporary measure.

Q: What happened to Russia’s previous space station, Mir?

A: Mir was the first modular space station operated by the Soviet Union and Russia from 1986 to 2001.