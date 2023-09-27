Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Alimlər ikiqat ikiqat qrafendən istifadə edərək ultra genişzolaqlı fotodetektor hazırlayırlar

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 27, 2023
Alimlər ikiqat ikiqat qrafendən istifadə edərək ultra genişzolaqlı fotodetektor hazırlayırlar

Researchers at ICFO and their collaborators have developed a novel ultra-broadband photodetector using twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG). This new device is capable of efficiently detecting light across a wide spectral range, from far-terahertz to near-infrared wavelengths. The photodetector eliminates the need for external electric fields and offers scalability for industrial applications.

Traditional photoconductor arrays based on mercury cadmium telluride elements are currently used for hyperspectral imaging, but they are not efficient over the entire spectrum and are unable to detect terahertz wavelengths. In contrast, TDBG has the potential to overcome these limitations and improve the performance and efficiency of light detection.

The researchers fabricated TDBG devices by rotating two bilayer graphene stacks by a large angle. These devices create their own intrinsic electric field without the need for additional electrodes, making them scalable for mass production. The team then conducted extensive experiments to study the photoresponse and photoconductivity of TDBG.

The results showed that the TDBG ultra-broadband photodetector has good quantum efficiency, enhanced photoconductivity through interlayer screening, and scalability without the need for external gates. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including autonomous driving, environmental monitoring, healthcare, space exploration, agriculture, and food processing.

This research highlights the potential of twisted double bilayer graphene as a highly efficient and versatile material for photodetection.

Mənbə:
– ICFO/M. Ceccanti

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Elm

OSIRIS-REx asteroid nümunə qutusu XNUMX ildə ilk dəfə açılıb

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Bu Həftənin Məhsul Ayı: İlin Son Super Ayı

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Stronsium titan sulfidi ilə rekord qıran ikiqat refraksiyaya nail olmaq

Sep 27, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Elm

OSIRIS-REx asteroid nümunə qutusu XNUMX ildə ilk dəfə açılıb

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Bu Həftənin Məhsul Ayı: İlin Son Super Ayı

Sep 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Stronsium titan sulfidi ilə rekord qıran ikiqat refraksiyaya nail olmaq

Sep 27, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Bərpa Olunan Enerji və Karbon Anbarı üçün Zavod Transformasiyasının Təkmilləşdirilməsi

Sep 27, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər