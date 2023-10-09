Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Elon Mask XNUMX-XNUMX il sonra Marsa eniş etməyi planlaşdırır, Ulduz gəmisinin buraxılışında uğur qazanacağına dair optimizm ifadə edir

ByViki Stavropulu

Oct 9, 2023
Elon Mask XNUMX-XNUMX il sonra Marsa eniş etməyi planlaşdırır, Ulduz gəmisinin buraxılışında uğur qazanacağına dair optimizm ifadə edir

During a recent videoconference at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared SpaceX’s plans to achieve a spacecraft landing on Mars within the next three to four years. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s Starship.

Previously, SpaceX had conducted an uncrewed test flight of the Starship, but it encountered an explosion mid-air, cutting the flight short after less than four minutes. Musk acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and stated that they had learned valuable lessons from the incident.

Although the April mishap prompted the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the Starship program, SpaceX has been actively working to address the concerns raised. The FAA has outlined 63 corrective actions that SpaceX must undertake to prevent future incidents.

Despite asserting that they have taken the necessary steps to address the FAA’s concerns, SpaceX has not yet received a launch license from the federal regulator. In addition to securing the license, the company will need to obtain further environmental approvals for its launches.

Elon Musk’s ambition to land humans on Mars remains steadfast, and the Starship rocket plays a pivotal role in realizing this vision. With Musk’s optimistic outlook and the efforts being made by SpaceX, many eagerly await the success of the Starship launch and subsequent missions, which could pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

Mənbə:
– Beynəlxalq Astronavtika Konqresi
– United States Federal Aviation Administration

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Elm

Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyada soyuducu mayenin sızması heç bir təhlükə yaratmır, Rusiya rəsmiləri deyirlər

Oct 10, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Aşağı Tezlikli Səs-küyü Azaltmaq üçün Pingponq Toplarından İstifadə

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Şiddətli Kosmik Hava Hadisələri Quşların miqrasiyasına təsir edir, Tədqiqat Təklifləri

Oct 10, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

Elm

Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyada soyuducu mayenin sızması heç bir təhlükə yaratmır, Rusiya rəsmiləri deyirlər

Oct 10, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Aşağı Tezlikli Səs-küyü Azaltmaq üçün Pingponq Toplarından İstifadə

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Şiddətli Kosmik Hava Hadisələri Quşların miqrasiyasına təsir edir, Tədqiqat Təklifləri

Oct 10, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Yüksək dağlar, yüksək müxtəliflik: And dağlarının Cənubi Amerikanın biomüxtəlifliyinə təsirinin araşdırılması

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər