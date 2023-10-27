Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Kvant materiallarının maraqlı yumşaldılması: cərəyan keçirən elektronların üstünlüyünün üzə çıxarılması

ByQabriel Bota

Oct 27, 2023
Kvant materiallarının maraqlı yumşaldılması: cərəyan keçirən elektronların üstünlüyünün üzə çıxarılması

Quantum materials, with their unique properties governed by the rules of quantum physics, have captured the attention of scientists worldwide. These materials, characterized by strong chemical bonds between electrons, play a crucial role in determining the hardness of various substances. Scientists have long believed that the lattice, the rigid atomic background formed by tightly bound atom layers, dominates the behavior of current-carrying electrons. However, a recent study conducted by an international team of researchers challenges this prevailing notion.

In their investigation, scientists from MPI-CPfS in Germany, along with their colleagues from Japan, Korea, and the United States, focused on the material Sr2RuO4. By observing the electronic transition in this material, they made a fascinating discovery: current-carrying electrons can significantly soften the lattice, contrary to common belief. It was found that a small fraction of these electrons, rather than the entire assembly, exerted dominance over the lattice, leading to a considerable decrease in Young’s modulus during the transition.

The implications of this finding are profound. The research team’s collaborative effort, combined with a model developed by the groups of Joerg Schmalian and Markus Garst at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, sheds new light on a long-standing scientific question. By offering a fresh perspective on the interplay between current-carrying electrons and the lattice, this study opens up exciting avenues for future research in the field of quantum materials.

FAQ

Q: What are quantum materials?

Quantum materials are substances whose properties are influenced by quantum mechanical phenomena. These materials often exhibit unique characteristics, such as superconductivity, magnetism, or topological behavior, which are not observed in conventional materials.

Q: What is Young’s modulus?

Young’s modulus is a measure of the stiffness or elasticity of a material. It quantifies how a solid material deforms under the application of a force.

Q: How are current-carrying electrons related to lattice softening?

The conventional understanding suggests that the lattice dominates the behavior of current-carrying electrons in quantum materials. However, this study demonstrates that a small fraction of these electrons can exert dominance over the lattice, leading to a significant softening of the material.

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Elm

Ayın Qütb Bölgələrinin Tədqiqi: Chandrayaan-4 Missiyası

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Yeni başlıq: 2023-cü ilin oktyabrında gözlənilən qismən Ay tutulmasından nə gözləmək olar

Oct 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Uranın İnfraqırmızı Avrorasının Sirləri: Planet Maqnit Sahələri və Həyatdan Sonra İpucu

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Ayın Qütb Bölgələrinin Tədqiqi: Chandrayaan-4 Missiyası

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Yeni başlıq: 2023-cü ilin oktyabrında gözlənilən qismən Ay tutulmasından nə gözləmək olar

Oct 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Uranın İnfraqırmızı Avrorasının Sirləri: Planet Maqnit Sahələri və Həyatdan Sonra İpucu

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Kvant materiallarının maraqlı yumşaldılması: cərəyan keçirən elektronların üstünlüyünün üzə çıxarılması

Oct 27, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər