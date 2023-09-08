Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Yeni yüksək ayırdetmə xəritəsində Yerin nüvəsinə bükülmüş gizli qədim okean dibi üzə çıxdı

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Yeni yüksək ayırdetmə xəritəsində Yerin nüvəsinə bükülmüş gizli qədim okean dibi üzə çıxdı

A recent study has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery about Earth’s Southern Hemisphere: a thin but dense layer of ancient ocean floor wrapping around the core. This previously unknown feature exists approximately 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) below the surface, at the core-mantle boundary (CMB). Geologists have long relied on seismic investigations to gain insights into the inner structure of our planet, and this new research has shown that the complexity of Earth’s interior is far greater than previously believed.

The study, conducted by geologist Samantha Hansen from the University of Alabama and her colleagues, involved utilizing seismic waves from earthquakes in the southern hemisphere to probe the ULVZ (ultralow velocity zones) structure along the CMB. By analyzing the movement and interaction of these seismic waves, researchers were able to map the composition of the material beneath Earth’s surface. The ULVZs, where the sound waves travel slower, are believed to be oceanic crust buried over millions of years.

Simulations presented in the study propose that convection currents may have shifted the ancient ocean floor to its present location, despite it not being near recognized subduction zones on the surface. While other explanations haven’t been completely ruled out, the ocean floor hypothesis appears to be the most plausible explanation for the ULVZs at this time. The researchers also suggest that the ancient ocean crust may wrap around the entire core, although its thinness makes it difficult to confirm.

The implications of this discovery are significant for various fields of study. Understanding the intricacies of Earth’s composition is crucial for investigating phenomena such as volcanic eruptions and the fluctuations in the planet’s magnetic field, which shields us from solar radiation in space. Furthermore, uncovering how heat from the core escapes up into the mantle provides valuable insights into Earth’s overall processes.

This high-resolution map of Earth’s hidden geology showcases the profound connections between Earth’s shallow and deep structures and sheds light on the complex mechanisms driving our planet. As seismic surveys continue in the future, further details and a more comprehensive understanding of Earth’s interior will be unveiled.

Mənbə:
– Science Advances

By Mamfo Brescia

Oxşar Post

Elm

Qədim insan əcdadları tərəfindən hazırlanmış daş kürəciklər, araşdırma tapıntıları

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Astronomlar Böyük Partlayışdan əvvəlki nəhəng “Qalaktikalar qabarcığını” kəşf edirlər

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

Brian May, astrofizik və kraliça gitaraçı, NASA-ya Bennu asteroidinin xəritələşdirilməsində kömək edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Instagram’s Threads App Expands Keyword and Topic Search Feature to More Countries

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Texnoloji startaplar üçün Avropaya əsaslanan 5 ən yaxşı biznes plan proqram təminatı həlləri

Sep 8, 2023 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

PayPal Kartları İndi Apple Pay ilə Uyğundur

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Fövqəladə Hallara Müdaxilə İnqilabı: İctimai Təhlükəsizlik LTE və 5G Şəbəkələrinin Rolu

Sep 8, 2023 0 Şərhlər