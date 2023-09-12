Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Növlərin bolluğunun sirri açıldı: biomüxtəlifliyin müşahidələrindən yeni anlayışlar

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Növlərin bolluğunun sirri açıldı: biomüxtəlifliyin müşahidələrindən yeni anlayışlar

A recent study conducted by an international team of researchers has shed light on the patterns of species abundance across the globe. For over a century, scientists have been trying to understand why some species are common while others are rare. This study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, utilized data from the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) and analyzed over 1 billion species observations from 1900 to 2019.

The researchers found that the patterns of species abundance varied among different species groups. For well-monitored groups like birds, a consistent pattern emerged where most species were found to be rare but not extremely so, and only a few species were highly common. This pattern, known as the global species abundance distribution (gSAD), was first proposed by F. W. Preston in 1948.

However, for other species groups such as insects, the veil of species abundance remained partially unlifted due to insufficient data. The study highlighted the importance of biodiversity monitoring in detecting species abundances and understanding how they change over time.

The use of the GBIF database, which compiles data from both professional and citizen scientists worldwide, proved to be a valuable resource for this research. It allowed the researchers to compare species observations from 1900 to the present day and observe the shifting patterns of species abundance as more data became available.

While the study has provided valuable insights into the patterns of species abundance, it also emphasized that more data is needed to fully understand the gSAD for all species groups. For example, while nearly all bird species have been identified, other groups such as insects and cephalopods still require further observations.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of biodiversity research and monitoring, as well as the role of data-sharing platforms like GBIF in advancing our understanding of species abundance patterns on a global scale.

Mənbə:
– Təbiət Ekologiyası və Təkamül jurnalı

