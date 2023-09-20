Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Növlər arası empatiyanın mümkün halı: timsahlar itin təhlükəsiz keçməsinə icazə verir

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 20, 2023
Növlər arası empatiyanın mümkün halı: timsahlar itin təhlükəsiz keçməsinə icazə verir

A remarkable incident was captured in serial frames showing a dog receiving “safe passage” from three crocodiles, suggesting a possible case of cross-species empathy. The video footage shows the crocodiles appearing to guide the dog across the water, ensuring its safe arrival on the other side.

The concept of cross-species empathy refers to the ability of different species to understand and respond to the emotions and needs of other species. This incident provides an intriguing example of such behavior between crocodiles and a dog.

While the specific motivations behind the crocodiles’ actions cannot be known for certain, this footage raises questions about the potential for animals to exhibit compassion and understanding towards individuals of different species.

It is important to note that crocodiles are typically seen as predators, primarily driven by instincts and survival needs. Observing them seemingly assisting another species in such a manner challenges established preconceptions of their behavior.

This extraordinary encounter highlights the complexity of animal behavior and reminds us of the many mysteries that still exist in the natural world. As scientific understanding of animal behavior advances, instances like this serve as a reminder of the importance of further research in uncovering the depths of animal cognition and emotions.

Mənbə:

– Definitions of cross-species empathy: Various sources on animal behavior studies

– Video footage capturing the incident

By Mamfo Brescia

Oxşar Post

Elm

Çin Günəş-Yer L5 nöqtəsinə Günəş kəşfiyyatı missiyasını planlaşdırır

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Endryu
Elm

Bitkilərlə ünsiyyət üçün işıqdan istifadə

Sep 22, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyanın Gələcəyi: NASA Nəzarət Edilən Orbiti Planlayır

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Çin Günəş-Yer L5 nöqtəsinə Günəş kəşfiyyatı missiyasını planlaşdırır

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Bitkilərlə ünsiyyət üçün işıqdan istifadə

Sep 22, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyanın Gələcəyi: NASA Nəzarət Edilən Orbiti Planlayır

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Lander ilə əlaqəni canlandırmağa hazırlaşır

Sep 22, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər