Yeni Metod Təmiz Enerji Texnologiyaları üçün Nadir Yer Elementlərini Çıxarmaq üçün Bakteriyalardan İstifadə edir

Scientists at Cornell University have discovered a new way to extract and use a bacterium called Shewanella oneidensis from Oneida Lake in New York state. This bacterium has an affinity for rare-earth elements, such as lanthanides, which are essential for clean and renewable energy technologies. The method, called biosorption, allows the bacteria to process the rare-earth metals in a more environmentally friendly manner compared to current methods of extraction. Biosorption does not require the use of harsh chemicals, which are often carcinogenic and harmful to the environment.

According to Buz Barstow, a professor of biological and environmental engineering at Cornell and lead researcher on the project, this new technology enables a scalable and environmentally friendly process for separating individual lanthanides. It can be used in advanced nations with stringent environmental regulations, preventing the outsourcing of environmental problems to less developed countries. The current method of solvent extraction involves the use of organic solvents that are carcinogenic and detrimental to the environment. It also requires large quantities of extractants and lengthy separation processes, leading to potential leakage issues.

This research contributes to a growing field of biological approaches to rare-earth element extraction. Other researchers, such as Joey Cotruvo at Penn State and Cecilia Martinez-Gomez at UC Berkeley, are also working on bio-approaches to separation. However, biosorption offers certain advantages, such as lower specificity and easier removal of rare-earth elements from the absorbing agent, making it a potentially faster and more scalable process. Biosorption also eliminates the need for purification, as it only requires biomass, which can be easily grown without additional purification steps.

The researchers envision commercial applications for this technology in the near future. A company called Reegen, founded by researchers involved in the project, aims to commercialize this technology along with other methods for engineering microbes to extract rare-earth elements. This development offers a more sustainable and efficient alternative to China’s current dominance in rare-earth metal production, which has resulted in serious water and soil pollution issues.

