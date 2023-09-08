Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Elm

Astronomlar Böyük Partlayışdan əvvəlki nəhəng “Qalaktikalar qabarcığını” kəşf edirlər

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 8, 2023
Astronomlar Böyük Partlayışdan əvvəlki nəhəng “Qalaktikalar qabarcığını” kəşf edirlər

A team of international astronomers has made a groundbreaking discovery: a fossilized remnant from just after the Big Bang known as the “bubble of galaxies.” This unimaginably huge cosmic structure measures one billion light-years across, making it 10,000 times wider than our Milky Way galaxy. The discovery provides a clearer picture of the rate of expansion of the universe and could revolutionize cosmology.

The bubble, which is centered approximately 820 million light-years from our own galaxy, is considered to be a significant find. According to Cullan Howlett, a member of the research team, the bubble is a fossil from the time of the Big Bang when the universe was formed, and it dwarfs many known structures, such as the Sloan Great Wall and Bootes supercluster.

The discovery also confirms a phenomenon first described in 1970 by Jim Peebles, a Canadian-American cosmologist. Peebles theorized that the churning of gravity and radiation in the primordial universe created sound waves called baryon acoustic oscillations, which in turn created bubbles as they rippled through the plasma. The process halted approximately 380,000 years after the Big Bang when the universe cooled down and the shape of the bubbles froze. Over time, these bubbles grew larger as the universe expanded.

The recently discovered bubble is the first-known single baryon acoustic oscillation. The astronomers have named it Ho’oleilana, meaning “sent murmurs of awakening” in Hawaiian, in reference to the creation chant from which its name is derived.

This significant finding not only sheds light on the early universe but also suggests that the universe has expanded further than originally predicted. The researchers believe that the discovery of this massive bubble of galaxies could lead to a great change in the field of cosmology, potentially requiring a re-evaluation of the current model of the universe.

Mənbə:
- Astrofizika jurnalı
– The University of Queensland’s School of Mathematics and Physics
– Atomic Energy Commission of France
– University of Hawaii

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Elm

Brian May, astrofizik və kraliça gitaraçı, NASA-ya Bennu asteroidinin xəritələşdirilməsində kömək edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Elm

Bangor Universitetinin alimləri kiçik reaktorları gücləndirmək üçün kiçik nüvə yanacağı hazırlayırlar

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Elm

Starlink Satellite Disintegrates Over the Caribbean: Witness a Spectacular Reentry

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

xəbər

Sənədsiz: Daha Səmərəli İş Yeri üçün Ən Yaxşı Elektron İmza Proqram Həlləri

Sep 8, 2023 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Danimarka Lüks Pərakəndə Satıcı Sorunsuz Alış-veriş Təcrübəsi üçün Sifariş İdarəetməsini Təkmilləşdirir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Deity, THEOS Rəqəmsal Simsiz Mikrofon Sistemi üçün Əməliyyat Tezliklərini Nəşr edir

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

İnvestorlar Çinin iPhone-lardakı məhdudiyyətlərindən və Dolların canlanmasından narahatdırlar

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər