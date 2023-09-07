India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed its Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the lunar surface on August 23rd. However, as the lunar day comes to an end two weeks later, the rover’s mission may be temporarily halted. Due to its reliance on solar power, the Pragyan rover has entered sleep mode, as the lunar night begins.

Unlike NASA’s Mars rovers, which utilize MMRTGs for power and can last for years, the Chandrayaan-3 mission cost only $75 million and Pragyan relies on solar power. As the lunar night sets in, with temperatures dropping to -120°C (-184°F), the rover’s electronics are not designed to handle such extreme conditions. However, the rover’s battery is charged and its receiver is still operational, providing hope that it can be reactivated when the night passes.

The mission’s engineering objectives, which included a safe landing on the Moon and demonstrating the rover’s mobility, have been successfully achieved. In terms of scientific goals, the mission aimed to detect water ice and analyze the composition of the lunar regolith. The rover is equipped with a spectrometer and spectroscope for this purpose. Additionally, the mission’s data will contribute to our understanding of lunar impacts and the evolution of the lunar atmosphere.

Preliminary data from the mission has already been released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Temperature measurements taken by the lander reveal differences in temperature above and below the lunar surface. The surface temperature was recorded at 50°C, while just a few millimeters below the surface, it dropped to -10°C. This confirms previous observations made by other missions, indicating that the top layer of the lunar regolith acts as an insulator, limiting heat transfer.

Furthermore, the presence of sulfur has been detected at the South Pole of the Moon for the first time, both by in-situ measurements and at this specific location. While the remaining data from the mission will determine the overall outcome of the scientific objectives, Indian scientists will have the first opportunity to analyze the data before it is shared with the international scientific community.

This achievement marks an important success for ISRO, particularly following the failed lunar landing attempt in 2019. As the fourth nation to achieve lunar success, India’s pride in its space exploration capabilities is growing. The country has a track record of successful satellite launches and even collaborated with NASA on a mission to the International Space Station. Moreover, ISRO is planning a joint lunar mission with Japan called the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), and the agency is eager to awaken Pragyan when the Sun returns on September 22nd to continue its mission.

