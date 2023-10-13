Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Akustik Tutma Çipi Axan Mayedə 3D Hüceyrə Manipulyasiyasına imkan verir

Qabriel Bota

Oct 13, 2023
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology (SIBET) have developed an acoustic trapping chip that can trap cells in three dimensions (3D) within a continuously flowing liquid. This chip utilizes the acoustic radiation force generated by an ultrasonic standing wave to manipulate cells without any contact or harm.

The chip is constructed by attaching a piezoelectric plate transducer to a silicon-glass bonding plate with a circular cavity. This circular cavity serves as a resonant unit, excited at a frequency that enables trapping in both the central plane and depth direction.

The ultrasonic standing wave can be categorized into two types: standing bulk acoustic waves (BAW) generated by a bulk piezoelectric transducer, and standing surface acoustic waves (SAW) produced by single-crystal lithium niobate (LiNbO3) with interdigitated electrodes. SAW, despite its lower clamping force compared to BAW, is often used for sorting in flowing liquid and particle arrangement in stationary liquid due to its lower energy cost.

The chip also utilizes the acoustic microstreaming vortex to trap cells near obstructions or microbubbles. The trapping efficiency can be enhanced by modifying the design of micropillars or other barriers. However, some traps may face difficulties in releasing particles or providing a fixed position for trapping.

The efficiency of trapping depends on the trapping force. Previous experiments have shown that insufficient trapping pressure leads to particles being caught in static fluids or fluids with prolonged speeds. To address this, the researchers created a standing sonic wave within the circular microstructure of the chip, clamping cells in the middle of the chamber. Cells near the bottom of the microchannel are connected by the radiation force produced in the depth direction, resulting in a 3D cell confinement.

The chip has demonstrated the ability to trap micron-sized particles traveling at a speed of mm/s with a force at the nanonewton (nN) level and a time scale in milliseconds (ms). It can be used in various biomedical engineering applications, including organ chips, cell culture, Raman analysis, and nanoparticle capture, thanks to its non-contact and biocompatible trapping technique.

Mənbə:
– Ce Wang, Shuai He, Jiansheng Chen, et al. Acoustic 3D trapping of microparticles in flowing liquid using circular cavity. Sensors and Actuators A: Physical.

By Qabriel Bota

