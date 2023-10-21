In July 2022, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) used its NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) to capture stunning infrared images of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. Within these images, scientists made an astonishing discovery – a jet stream in the northern latitudes just above Jupiter’s equator and above its cloud tops. This jet stream stretches over 4,800 kilometers (3,000 miles) and reaches speeds of 515 kilometers per hour (320 miles per hour), making it more than twice as fast as a Category 5 hurricane on Earth.

This unexpected finding surprised the researchers involved in the study. Dr. Ricardo Hueso, the lead author and a lecturer at the University of the Basque Country in Spain, expressed his astonishment, stating that the previously blurry hazes in Jupiter’s atmosphere now appear as clear features that can be tracked along with the planet’s rapid rotation.

The jet stream’s high velocity is attributed to the Coriolis effect, which causes planetary bodies to spin faster at their equators. While the Earth spins at roughly 1,600 kilometers per hour (1,000 miles per hour) on its equator, Jupiter’s equator experiences speeds of approximately 43,000 kilometers per hour (28,273 miles per hour). These extreme speeds contribute to Jupiter’s rotation period of 9 hours and 50 minutes at the equator and result in the powerful wind storms within its massive clouds.

The research team relied on data from JWST to observe Jupiter’s high altitudes, while NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope provided observations of lower altitudes. By analyzing wind speeds at different altitudes, known as wind shears, the researchers determined that the jet stream’s speed decreased as altitude decreased within Jupiter’s atmosphere. A few miles below the jet stream, wind speeds were measured at 362 kilometers per hour (225 miles per hour) and 402 kilometers per hour (250 miles per hour).

Jupiter’s equatorial stratosphere displays a complex yet repeatable pattern of winds and temperatures. Dr. Leigh Fletcher, a co-author of the study and a Professor of Planetary Science at the University of Leicester, suggests that the newly discovered jet stream may be connected to this oscillating pattern. Future observations will help test this theory and shed light on the jet stream’s variability in the coming years.

This is not the first time jet streams have been observed on Jupiter. During the early 2010s, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft detected similar activity just above the gas giant’s equator, with estimated speeds of 523 kilometers per hour (325 miles per hour).

Alongside the jet stream, the images captured by JWST also revealed Jupiter’s faint rings, its northern and southern aurorae, and two of its smaller moons, Amalthea and Adrastea. Jupiter’s rings were first discovered by NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft in 1979, and it is theorized that they formed from meteoroid impacts on one of Jupiter’s moons. Similar to Earth, Jupiter’s massive magnetic field generates its aurorae, which are 20,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field. The moons Amalthea and Adrastea were discovered in 1892 and 1979, respectively, and orbit within the orbit of Io, one of Jupiter’s Galilean Moons.

The James Webb Space Telescope will continue to uncover new information about Jupiter’s fascinating features in the years to come. Scientists eagerly anticipate the future discoveries that will contribute to our knowledge of this gas giant.

