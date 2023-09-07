Spin-Flip Decay: Hidrogenlə Qaranlıq Maddəyə İşıq Tutmaq

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, emits a faint emission line of radio light known as the H I hydrogen line or the 21-centimeter line. This line is produced when the spin of an electron in a hydrogen atom undergoes a flip, releasing energy in the form of a photon. This phenomenon can occur spontaneously, allowing hydrogen to emit 21-centimeter radio light wherever there are clouds of it.

Astronomers have been able to utilize the 21-centimeter line to measure the motion of hydrogen in the Milky Way and other galaxies, leading to the discovery of dark matter by Vera Rubin. Now, a new study published on the pre-print server arXiv suggests that the 21-centimeter line may provide the first evidence of dark matter particles.

The research focuses on the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array (HERA), a radio telescope in South Africa specifically designed for observing hydrogen in the early universe. HERA will map the large-scale structure of hydrogen during the cosmic dark ages and cosmic dawn period. This period was characterized by the presence of dark matter and warm clouds of hydrogen gas.

If dark matter is truly neutral and only interacts gravitationally with matter and light, the 21-centimeter light becomes crucial. However, the most popular model for dark matter involves particles called WIMPs, which occasionally decay into regular matter. This decay would produce energetic particles that could interact with the 21-centimeter light.

The study shows that even if WIMPs have a half-life a thousand times longer than currently estimated, HERA would be able to detect their effect on the early 21-centimeter line. This means that within 1,000 hours of observation, HERA could provide significant data on the existence and properties of dark matter particles. Even if no evidence of dark matter decay is found, HERA’s constraints on dark matter half-life would still be valuable in ruling out certain WIMP models and narrowing down the range of possibilities.

This research presents an exciting opportunity to deepen our understanding of dark matter and its role in the early universe, thanks to the unique capabilities of the HERA radio telescope.

Mənbə:

– Gaétan Facchinetti et al, 21cm signal sensitivity to dark matter decay, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2308.16656