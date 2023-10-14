Şəhər həyatı

Orkanın mədəsində tapılan dəniz su samurularının kəşfi suallar yaradır

ByRobert Endryu

Oct 14, 2023
A recently published study in the peer-reviewed journal Aquatic Mammals has revealed a shocking find: the remains of six sea otters were discovered in the belly of a deceased killer whale, with a seventh otter lodged in its throat. The female orca was found dead off the coast of the Russian Commander Islands in the Bering Sea last year, prompting researchers to conduct a necropsy and reveal their findings.

At a combined weight of 258 pounds, the presence of sea otters in the orca’s stomach is unusual, as orcas typically feed on seals, sharks, sea lions, salmon, and other whales. While it is uncommon for orcas to consume otters, there have been past cases of orcas preying on otters, potentially playing a role in their decline in Alaska during the 1990s.

The unexpected consumption of seal otters by the orca may have contributed to its demise. Either the adult female orca was hunting solo or the otters were small enough for her to swallow whole, excluding the seventh otter that got trapped in her throat. The orca’s ingestion of the otters is also peculiar since orcas usually tear their prey into smaller portions before swallowing. This behavior of breaking up their food is a stark contrast to the intact ingestion mode observed in this case.

It is worth noting that the orca was found outside of its typical hunting grounds, which raises further questions about this unusual event. Scientists are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the orca’s behavior and its deviations from its usual prey. Further research is needed to understand the extent to which orcas may pose a threat to vulnerable sea otter populations and the potential factors contributing to these interactions.

Aquatic Mammals Journal, Newsweek

By Robert Endryu

