Tısbağalar: Təəccüblü Kəşflər və Bayramlar Həftəsi

In a whirlwind week of turtle-related news, fascinating discoveries and celebrations have taken place, showcasing the incredible world of these magnificent creatures.

Unveiling Fossil Secrets: From Plants to Turtles

The story begins with a twist when fossilized ovals found in Colombia, originally identified as plant fossils, turned out to be something completely different. Researchers reexamined these fossils and discovered that they were actually turtle hatchlings. The lines on the fossils, previously thought to be plant veins, were revealed to be the underside of the turtle’s shell. Further investigation led to the identification of the hatchlings as the extinct sea turtle species Desmatochelys padillai. This unexpected finding sheds new light on the ancient existence of these majestic creatures and their evolution over time.

Wilber Berry’s Fruitful Misidentifications

Amidst the turtle revelations, a light-hearted segment showcases the misidentifications made by American botanist Edward Wilber Berry in Colombia. Among his amusing blunders, Berry mistook a fossilized cocoa plant for a jaw fragment of a marine reptile and misidentified banana seeds as ancient Cretaceous fossils instead of modern ones. These amusing mistakes serve as a reminder of the complexity of paleontological research and the challenges faced by scientists when piecing together the puzzle of the past.

Jonathan: A Remarkable Life

Celebrations continue as we acknowledge the birthday of Jonathan, the oldest living land animal on record. Estimated to have hatched around 1832, Jonathan has surpassed an impressive milestone of 191 years. Blind and without a sense of smell, Jonathan has experienced a full and eventful life. Notably, Jonathan’s relationships have made headlines, highlighting his bisexuality as he mates with both male and female tortoises. As Jonathan embarks on his third century, he holds the title of the world’s oldest living land animal, surpassing the previous record set by Tu’i Malila, a radiated tortoise who lived to at least 188.

Marvin’s Memorable Moment

Lastly, we turn our attention to Marvin, a turtle with his own unique milestone. Caretaker David Roth discovered a surprising deposit in Marvin’s tank – a large gray turd containing fragments of his shell. This unusual incident, though a little gross, showcases the joys and challenges of caring for these captivating creatures.

Throughout this whirlwind week of turtle news, we have witnessed the rich diversity and extraordinary stories within the turtle kingdom. From ancient fossils to record-breaking birthdays, and even the occasional turtle turd, turtles never cease to amaze and entertain us with their remarkable lives.