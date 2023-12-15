Vega raketinin buraxılışı yanacaq çənləri itdiyi üçün gecikmələrlə üzləşir

A significant delay in the final launch of the Vega rocket is expected, pushing it back to September 2024. The cause of the delay? Missing fuel tanks. Engineers are currently grappling with this unusual problem as they strive to find a solution.

The Vega rocket is crucial for Arianespace and the European Space Agency (ESA), as it is currently their only viable option for domestic launches. The intended successor, Vega-C, has faced its own setbacks, with a launch failure in 2022 and a nozzle failure during testing in 2023, making its return to flight unlikely until the end of 2024.

This delay poses a challenge for the European rocket capabilities, as the retirement of the Ariane 5 and the unavailability of Russia’s Soyuz rockets leave the Vega rocket as the sole option. Its intended mission is to launch Sentinel-2C, an Earth observation satellite that is part of the Copernicus program.

The missing fuel tanks are for the upper stage of the Vega rocket, known as the Attitude Vernier Upper Module (AVUM). While reports of the issue emerged earlier this year, it was confirmed during the recent ESA Council meeting in Paris. Two of the four liquid fuel tanks required for the AVUM stage have gone missing. Contrary to speculation of theft, it was revealed at the council meeting that the tanks were accidentally scrapped and crushed during building renovations.

During the meeting, ESA’s director of space transportation, Toni Tolker-Nielsen, presented two options to address the problem. The first option is to utilize four qualification tanks, but these tanks are over a decade old and would require a requalification process, which adds a risk of failure. The preferred option is to modify the existing AVUM stage of the Vega rocket to accommodate the larger tanks from Vega-C’s AVUM, which would allow for a launch in September 2024.

While the situation is embarrassing, there is a possibility that Vega-C might return to flight before the final launch of the Vega rocket if the schedule continues to slip. Additionally, Tolker-Nielsen also mentioned an issue with the upper stage of the Ariane 6 during a test in December 2023, but it is not expected to affect the target launch period of mid-June to end July 2024 for the first Ariane 6 mission.