نقدم لكم Super: الجعة الأسترالية True-Blue من شركة Golden West Brewing Co.

Golden West Brewing Co., a craft brewery based in Subiaco, Western Australia, has recently unveiled their latest creation: Super, a true-blue Australian lager. Drawing inspiration from a time when ordering a beer meant choosing between a full-strength beer or a mid-strength goldie, Super pays homage to the simplicity and nostalgia of that era.

Super pours a clean golden hue with a generous head, tempting beer enthusiasts with its inviting appearance. On the nose, the beer boasts a distinct malt aroma, reminiscent of the carpets in the backroom of Perth’s iconic live music venue, The Grosvenor, back in the 1990s. The initial sip offers a smooth and satisfying experience, but soon transitions into a delightful balance of malty bitterness and a crisp finish.

This tinnie, or canned beer, has already made its mark in the local beer scene, earning a silver medal at the 2023 Perth Royal Beer Show. Its recognition is well-deserved considering its ability to transport beer lovers back to the golden days when Swanny, or Swan Gold mid-strength, reigned supreme.

With an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4.2 percent, Super is also ideal for sharing with friends, bringing back the camaraderie often associated with splitting a drink. Priced at approximately $23 for a four-pack, this tinnie is not only a taste of nostalgia but also a great value for craft beer enthusiasts.

So, if you long for the days of old when beer choices were simpler and the focus was on quality and tradition, Super by Golden West Brewing Co. should be on your radar. Raise a glass to Australian craftsmanship and enjoy this true-blue lager, which has earned a solid rating of 3.5 WA sunsets out of 5.

مصادر:

– Golden West Brewing Co. (brewery website)

– Perth Royal Beer Show (beer competition)

التعاريف:

– Tinnie: A term used in Australia to refer to a can of beer.

– ABV: Alcohol by Volume, a standard measurement used to indicate the alcohol content in a beverage.