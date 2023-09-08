حياة المدينة

الكشف عن التقنيات الجديدة وقوة الذكاء الاصطناعي

الأخبار

تحسين محبة الماء لأسطح زرع التيتانيوم باستخدام العلاج بالبلازما

Byغابرييل بوتا

سبتمبر 8، 2023
تحسين محبة الماء لأسطح زرع التيتانيوم باستخدام العلاج بالبلازما

The surface coating of medical implants plays a crucial role in promoting bone growth and osseointegration. The traditional method for enhancing the titanium surface is through various coatings. However, over time, hydrocarbons can accumulate on the surface, making it hydrophobic and decreasing cell attachment.

To address this issue, researchers have explored the use of non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment to increase the hydrophilicity of titanium surfaces. In a study, four different types of surface coatings (grit blasting, micro arc oxidation, titanium plasma spray, and direct metal fabrication) were applied to titanium samples. These samples were then treated with plasma to analyze the effects on wettability, cell proliferation, and adhesion.

The results showed that plasma treatment significantly reduced the contact angle and carbon content on all surface types. This indicates an increase in hydrophilicity and removal of hydrocarbons from the surface. Confocal laser scanning microscopy revealed thicker cell layers on the plasma-treated samples, particularly in the titanium plasma spray and direct metal fabrication groups. Moreover, cell proliferation was significantly greater in the plasma-treated samples compared to the non-plasma-treated ones.

This study supports the hypothesis that plasma treatment can improve the osseointegration capacity of cementless implants. By increasing the hydrophilicity of the titanium surface, the attachment and proliferation of cells can be enhanced, leading to better bone growth. This research demonstrates the potential of plasma treatment as a cost-effective and efficient method for improving the performance of medical implants.

In conclusion, non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment offers a promising approach to enhance the hydrophilicity of titanium implant surfaces. Further studies and development in this area may lead to advancements in implant technology and improved patient outcomes.

مصادر:
– [المصدر 1]
– [المصدر 2]
– [المصدر 3]

Note: URLs are not provided for the sources as per the instructions.

By غابرييل بوتا

منشور له صلة

الأخبار

انضم إلى "تحدي التنفس" الذي تنظمه جمعية الربو لدعم العمل التحويلي في أيرلندا

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا
الأخبار

استكشاف دور الاتصالات في تعزيز أنظمة الكشف عن الغاز المحمولة

سبتمبر 8، 2023
الأخبار

استعد لمشاهدة المذنب المذهل نيشيمورا

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو

فاتك

تكنولوجيا

التصفح الآمن المحسّن من Google: دفاع قوي ضد هجمات التصيد الاحتيالي

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

بيثيسدا تناقش عدم وجود مركبات أرضية في ستارفيلد

سبتمبر 8، 2023 مامفو بريشيا 0 تعليقات
علوم

SpaceX تطلق مهمة Starlink 6-14 الليلة

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

Apple تطلق تحديثًا أمنيًا لتصحيح ثغرة أمنية في البرامج المستغلة

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو 0 تعليقات