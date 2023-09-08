حياة المدينة

الكشف عن التقنيات الجديدة وقوة الذكاء الاصطناعي

تكنولوجيا

يجتمع Zoom مع المنظمين لإثارة المخاوف بشأن سلوك Microsoft المناهض للمنافسة

Byغابرييل بوتا

سبتمبر 8، 2023
يجتمع Zoom مع المنظمين لإثارة المخاوف بشأن سلوك Microsoft المناهض للمنافسة

Zoom Video Communications has reportedly met with regulators from the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions to express concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anti-competitive behavior. The video conferencing platform had discussions with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

Zoom’s concerns revolve around Microsoft’s preferential treatment of its chat and video app, Teams, through price bundling and product design. By giving preference to its own app, Zoom believes Microsoft is engaging in unfair competition practices. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan highlighted the importance of fair competition and the potential consequences of unfair practices.

In a separate case, Microsoft became the subject of an antitrust investigation by the European Union in July. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app, Slack, in 2020. The European Union raised concerns about the bundling of Microsoft Teams with its Office product. As a response, Microsoft announced plans to unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to integrate with its software.

Zoom’s meetings with regulators serve as an attempt to ensure fairness in the market and address alleged anti-competitive behavior by Microsoft. The discussions with regulators will help determine if any further action is necessary to promote a competitive environment in the video conferencing and communication software sector.

مصادر:
– Reuters: [source article]

By غابرييل بوتا

منشور له صلة

تكنولوجيا

سيتم إطلاق سلسلة Google Pixel 8 وPixel Watch 2 في الهند: كل ما نعرفه حتى الآن

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو
تكنولوجيا

حدث Apple 2023: ما يمكن توقعه من iPhone 15 Pro Max

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا
تكنولوجيا

حصلت شركة Apple على براءة اختراع للمادة السوداء غير اللامعة، ويمكن أن توفر بديلاً لأجهزة iPhone وMacBooks

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو

فاتك

الأخبار

تأمين عالمنا الرقمي: أهمية الأمن الاستباقي العالمي في التكنولوجيا

سبتمبر 8، 2023 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

سيتم إطلاق سلسلة Google Pixel 8 وPixel Watch 2 في الهند: كل ما نعرفه حتى الآن

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

حدث Apple 2023: ما يمكن توقعه من iPhone 15 Pro Max

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

حصلت شركة Apple على براءة اختراع للمادة السوداء غير اللامعة، ويمكن أن توفر بديلاً لأجهزة iPhone وMacBooks

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو 0 تعليقات