الكشف عن التقنيات الجديدة وقوة الذكاء الاصطناعي

تم إصدار تحديث أمني جديد لأجهزة iPhone وiPad

Byروبرت أندرو

سبتمبر 8، 2023
Apple has issued a crucial security update for iPhones and iPads to address recently discovered vulnerabilities in the system software. Researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab uncovered the security flaw, which was being exploited to distribute commercial spyware called Pegasus. Developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group, Pegasus is typically used to target dissidents, journalists, and political opponents.

Although the average user is unlikely to be directly affected by this spyware, Citizen Lab strongly advises all users to update their devices immediately as a precautionary measure. Installing the update is a straightforward process. Open the Settings app on your iPhone, go to “General,” and select “Software Update.” If the iOS 16.6.1 software update is available, tap on it to start the installation.

If you cannot find the update, return to the General page, tap on “About,” and verify your iOS version number. If your device is already using iOS 16.6.1, the update has been successfully installed. However, if you are on version 16.6 or an earlier iteration, follow the aforementioned steps again. Restarting your phone might also help trigger the update. Additionally, ensure that you have a stable internet connection and give it some time before attempting to check for updates again.

It is essential to keep your devices up to date with the latest security updates to safeguard against potential threats. By promptly installing this security patch, you can further protect your iPhone or iPad from possible vulnerabilities and unauthorized access.

مصادر:

  • University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab
  • مجموعة NSO

