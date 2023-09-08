حياة المدينة

الكشف عن التقنيات الجديدة وقوة الذكاء الاصطناعي

تكنولوجيا

يحصل إصدار سطح المكتب من Google Chrome على مظهر جديد بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية الخامسة عشرة لتأسيسه

Byروبرت أندرو

سبتمبر 8، 2023
يحصل إصدار سطح المكتب من Google Chrome على مظهر جديد بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية الخامسة عشرة لتأسيسه

Google Chrome, the world’s most used web browser, is receiving a fresh look for its 15th anniversary. The new design will be rolled out in the coming weeks to celebrate the milestone. The update is based on Google’s in-house ‘Material You’ design language, and it aims to make browsing on Chrome easier, quicker, and safer.

The new look of Google Chrome includes refreshed icons that emphasize legibility, as well as new color palettes that complement tabs and toolbar. The browser is also better integrated with operating systems, allowing Chrome preferences to adapt to OS-level settings such as dark and light modes.

In addition to the visual changes, Google has made several improvements to enhance user experience. These include a more comprehensive menu for faster access to extensions, Translate, Password Manager, and other features. The Web Store has also been redesigned and will now feature new extension categories like AI-powered and Editors’ spotlight, along with personalized recommendations.

On the security front, Google has expanded Safety Check to extensions. This feature ensures that the browser can identify recently unpublished, policy-violating, or potentially malicious extensions. Moreover, Google has introduced new search features to facilitate easier browsing. Users can now select the ‘Search this page with Google’ option to access related searches, learn more about a page’s source, or initiate a new search.

To enhance security, Google has upgraded its Safe Browsing feature. This allows Chrome to check websites against the company’s database of ‘bad-known’ sites in real-time, resulting in faster threat identification and prevention. The improved Safe Browsing is expected to provide 25% better protection against malware and phishing threats.

With these updates, Google aims to continue providing users with a seamless browsing experience while prioritizing safety and convenience.

مصادر:
– Google Chrome Blog, official website

By روبرت أندرو

منشور له صلة

تكنولوجيا

تنشئ شركة KPMG مجموعة الذكاء الاصطناعي والابتكار الرقمي، وتعين ستيف تشيس نائبًا للرئيس

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو
تكنولوجيا

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+: نظرة عامة على الطراز الأفضل في عائلة Mate 60

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا
تكنولوجيا

لعبة Starfield تتفوق على إصدارات Bethesda السابقة بأكثر من ستة ملايين لاعب

سبتمبر 8، 2023 مامفو بريشيا

فاتك

تكنولوجيا

تنشئ شركة KPMG مجموعة الذكاء الاصطناعي والابتكار الرقمي، وتعين ستيف تشيس نائبًا للرئيس

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+: نظرة عامة على الطراز الأفضل في عائلة Mate 60

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا 0 تعليقات
الأخبار

فهم مدى تعقيد الذاكرة من خلال التواصل العصبي

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

لعبة Starfield تتفوق على إصدارات Bethesda السابقة بأكثر من ستة ملايين لاعب

سبتمبر 8، 2023 مامفو بريشيا 0 تعليقات