حياة المدينة

الكشف عن التقنيات الجديدة وقوة الذكاء الاصطناعي

تكنولوجيا

كيفية تجنب أن تصبح مرهقًا في ستارفيلد

Byروبرت أندرو

سبتمبر 8، 2023
كيفية تجنب أن تصبح مرهقًا في ستارفيلد

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest RPG, is a massive game filled with quests, alien encounters, and a plethora of items to collect. It’s easy to get carried away and find yourself overburdened with too much junk, making it difficult to move around freely in the game. However, with a few tips and tricks, you can avoid this frustrating situation.

First, focus on leveling up your carrying capacity. Increase stats that allow you to carry more weight without becoming overburdened. This will come in handy throughout your journey and save you time in the long run. Additionally, regularly check your inventory for heavy items that are taking up unnecessary space. Sort your inventory by weight and get rid of any items that are weighing you down.

One common culprit of overencumbrance is ship parts. Although these items are useful for repairing your ship during combat, they weigh 10kg each. Make sure to double-check your inventory and store these bulky items on your ship rather than carrying them around.

When it comes to weapons, choose a few favorites and sell or store the rest. This will help you specialize your skills, carry less ammunition, and avoid managing numerous weapons at once. Store excess items in your ship’s cargo hold to free up space in your inventory. Use the hotkey provided by Bethesda to quickly send resources and valuables to your ship.

Keep an eye out for spacesuits that provide extra storage. These can significantly increase your carrying capacity and help alleviate the burden of excess items. If you have a companion in the game, utilize their inventory space to lighten your load.

Finally, if you find yourself still overburdened, consider using chems or booze to temporarily boost your carrying capacity. These items provide a temporary solution and should be used sparingly.

By following these tips, you can effectively manage your inventory in Starfield and avoid being overencumbered. Enjoy your journey through Bethesda’s vast open-world RPG!

مصادر:
– Source: original article

By روبرت أندرو

منشور له صلة

تكنولوجيا

العديد من الجهات الفاعلة التابعة للدولة القومية تستغل العيوب في Fortinet FortiOS SSL-VPN وZoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus، وتحذر من CISA

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو
تكنولوجيا

يوافق Twitch Streamer Asmongold على دفاع تود هوارد عن حصرية Starfield

سبتمبر 8، 2023 مامفو بريشيا
تكنولوجيا

Zoom تعرب عن مخاوفها بشأن سلوك Microsoft المزعوم المناهض للمنافسة

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو

فاتك

الأخبار

بناء أساس قوي للشراكات التقنية: دور إدارة دورة حياة العقد في العلاقات مع البائعين

سبتمبر 8، 2023 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

العديد من الجهات الفاعلة التابعة للدولة القومية تستغل العيوب في Fortinet FortiOS SSL-VPN وZoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus، وتحذر من CISA

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

يوافق Twitch Streamer Asmongold على دفاع تود هوارد عن حصرية Starfield

سبتمبر 8، 2023 مامفو بريشيا 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

Zoom تعرب عن مخاوفها بشأن سلوك Microsoft المزعوم المناهض للمنافسة

سبتمبر 8، 2023 روبرت أندرو 0 تعليقات