حياة المدينة

الكشف عن التقنيات الجديدة وقوة الذكاء الاصطناعي

تكنولوجيا

أستراليا تطلب من محركات البحث منع مشاركة مواد الاعتداء الجنسي على الأطفال التي ينتجها الذكاء الاصطناعي

Byروبرت أندرو

سبتمبر 8، 2023
أستراليا تطلب من محركات البحث منع مشاركة مواد الاعتداء الجنسي على الأطفال التي ينتجها الذكاء الاصطناعي

Australia’s internet regulator announced on Friday that search engines such as Google and Bing will be required to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI). The new code, drafted by industry giants at the request of the government, will mandate that search engines ensure such content does not appear in search results. Additionally, AI functions integrated into search engines must not generate synthetic versions of this material, also known as deepfakes.

E-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant highlighted the rapid growth of generative AI and its ability to outpace regulatory response. Inman Grant expressed concern that the existing code, drafted by Google and Bing, did not adequately address AI-generated content. Consequently, she requested that the search engines revise their code.

This development is a clear example of how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being reshaped by the rise of AI-generated content. By requiring search engines to proactively prevent the dissemination of AI-generated child sexual abuse material, Australia aims to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

It is important to note that AI-generated content, particularly deepfakes, presents a growing challenge for society. Deepfakes involve the use of AI algorithms to manipulate or fabricate digital content such as images, videos, or audio, often with malicious intent. As this technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, the potential for misuse and harm escalates.

This initiative by Australia’s internet regulator reflects the ongoing efforts globally to address the risks associated with AI-generated content. By working closely with industry leaders and stakeholders, regulatory bodies aim to strike a balance between technological advancements and the protection of individuals.

Source: [Source Name] (no URLs provided)

التعاريف:
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to perform tasks and learn from their experiences.
– Deepfake: A synthetic media generated using AI algorithms to manipulate or fabricate content, often featuring the likeness of real people but with untrue or misleading elements.

Note: Source not provided, so no specific URLs mentioned.

By روبرت أندرو

منشور له صلة

تكنولوجيا

Huawei Launches Mate 60 Series: A Potential Rival to Apple in China’s Smartphone Market

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو
تكنولوجيا

شركة Apple Inc: هل تداول الأسهم أعلى من قيمتها العادلة؟

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا
تكنولوجيا

تشير التقارير إلى أن Apple Watch Series 9 وUltra تستعدان لإجراء ترقيات كبيرة

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو

فاتك

الأخبار

Save $150 on Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro Headphones at Best Buy Canada

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو 0 تعليقات
تكنولوجيا

Huawei Launches Mate 60 Series: A Potential Rival to Apple in China’s Smartphone Market

سبتمبر 8، 2023 فيكي ستافروبولو 0 تعليقات
علوم

الباحثون يطورون البوليمر بسلوك مستجيب للحرارة

سبتمبر 8، 2023 غابرييل بوتا 0 تعليقات
علوم

ظهور المذنب نيشيمورا بشكل نادر قبل العودة إلى الفضاء

سبتمبر 8، 2023 مامفو بريشيا 0 تعليقات