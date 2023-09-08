حياة المدينة

سماعات الأذن وسماعات الرأس Sennheiser معروضة للبيع على أمازون: احصل على أفضل العروض الآن!

Byفيكي ستافروبولو

سبتمبر 8، 2023
Amazon is currently offering discounted prices on a range of Sennheiser earbuds and over-ear headphones, including the highly acclaimed Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds. Known for their exceptional sound quality, Sennheiser products are often associated with higher price tags. However, Amazon’s limited-time offer provides an opportunity to own these top-notch earbuds at a more affordable price.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds usually retail for $399.95 but are now available at a discounted price of just $265 on Amazon, offering a significant 34% saving. These earbuds are equipped with TrueResponse drivers and the aptX Adaptive codec, delivering a high-quality audio experience with deep bass. They also feature Adaptive Noise Reduction, effectively eliminating unwanted external noise, while the Transparency Mode allows users to remain aware of their surroundings.

The ergonomic design of these earbuds ensures a snug fit, enhancing comfort during extended usage. Furthermore, the impressive battery life provides up to 28 hours of playtime with on-the-go charging. Customers have praised the exceptional comfort, stylish appearance, and powerful speakers of the Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds.

In addition to the earbuds, Amazon’s sale includes discounts on other Sennheiser over-ear headphones and models. This is an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts and music lovers to take advantage of these price reductions and invest in Sennheiser’s top-quality audio devices.

Please note that prices are accurate at the time of publication.

مصادر:
– Sennheiser Earbuds and Headphones at Amazon.

